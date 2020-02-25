Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, Feb. 19. There were 391 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a bag of assorted gold earrings, $675; a bag of 14K gold jewelry, $450; a bag of cuff links and earrings, $525; a coverlet, $210; a five-piece oak dinette set, $280; a softwood corner cupboard, $275; a pair of red tufted-back chairs, $240; a box of banding tools, $425; and a 2005 Honda Civic sedan, $2,500.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of coins and currency at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, Feb. 20. There were 207 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a display of 20 foreign coins, $2,000; a display of 22 foreign coins, $525; a display of 33 foreign coins, $600; a large lot of silver half dollars, $825; $46.50 face value Walking Liberty half dollars, $650; two Mercury dime books, $550 and $500; 12 silver half dollars, $400; 20 silver dollars, $310; a 1937 Antietam half dollar, $310; a 1928 Hawaii half dollar, $1,400; a 1934 Spanish Trail half dollar, $800; and a 1921 Missouri half dollar, $425.
Witman Auctioneers Inc. of Manheim conducted a multiestate auction at Enck’s Banquet Center, Manheim, Feb. 22. Several items and prices: an Aaron Zook (medium-size) folk art 3-D diorama, “Loading Logs Scene,” $10,450; an Aaron Zook (small-plate size) folk art 3-D diorama, “Four Quails Scene,” $2,090; a pair of oak sectional bookcases, $1,870; a gray-painted dry sink, $1,375; a three-section stacking oak bookcase, $770; two National Cash registers, $660 and $550; a partial sterling flatware set, $610; an oak server claw-foot buffet, $545; a small quilted wall hanging, $425; a Cowden & Wilcox 2-gallon crock, $410; a signed Charles Lindbergh letter, $410; a Fill-Up Billups toy truck, $385; and a 3-foot feather tree, $350.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate for Wilmer and Jane Nolt at 1011 Reading Road, Narvon, Feb. 13. A 2 1/2-story, four-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage on 0.6 acres sold for $211,000 to John Michael Zimmerman, of New Holland.
Tim Weaver Auction Service of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate for Roy R. and Twila Zimmerman at 531 Panorama Drive, Denver, Feb. 22. A one-story, two-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage, a large shop/garage/barn and a shop/garage on 2.5 acres sold for $293,000 to Oleg Zeleneveskiy of Ephrata.