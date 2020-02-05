Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate Jan. 29 for Reuben B. and Mary Ann Lapp at 615 N. Shirk Road, New Holland. A four-bedroom dwelling with garage and barn/shop on 1.5 acres sold for $455,000 to David and Mary Ann Nolt, of New Holland.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Feb. 1 for Stephen E. and Sonya D. Horst at 202 Oak Lane, Terre Hill. A three-bedroom, two-story dwelling on a 0.50-acre lot sold for $207,000 to Justin and Sarah Kolb, of Terre Hill.