Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools Jan. 22 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 353 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a red and yellow quilt, $1,250; a set of Franciscan dinnerware, $350; a sterling silver bowl, $300; bags of assorted jewelry, $375 and $350; a sofa and ottoman, $400; a grain-decorated bucket bench, $400; a cherry bedroom set, $950; a Clarks six-drawer spool cabinet, $850; a Willimantic six-drawer spool cabinet, $850; and a Henkel Harris dining room set, $1,900.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of coins and currency Jan. 23 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 209 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: an 1811 small 8 bust half dollar, $975; an 1811 large 8 bust half dollar, $500; an 1818/7 half dollar, $750; an 1827 half dollar, $400; an 1853 half dollar, $400; an 1853 half dollar, $400; 15 silver dollars, $310; a 1910 $2 1/2 gold piece, $400; a 1927 $2 1/2 gold piece, $460; two 1929 $2 1/2 gold pieces, $380 and $350.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools Jan. 29 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 406 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a pinball game, $1,100; a two-box set of playhouse figures, $625; a Spector’s carnival plate, $260; a green bar quilt, $350; a jointed doll, $230; an eagle carving, $225; three turquoise necklaces, $280, $230 and $210; an antique doctor’s cabinet, $320; a white dining room set, $550; a Sheraton chest of drawers, $350; and a cherry bedroom set, $1,750.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of guns and gun accessories Feb. 1 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 485 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: an L.C. Smith/Hunter Arms .410 shotgun, $4,900; a Smith & Wesson .41 mag revolver, $1,400; a Winchester Model 70 .284 rifle, $1,550; a Winchester Model 66 DLX rifle, $1,200; a Winchester Model 70 Supergrade .270 rifle, $1,350, a Remington 12-gauge shotgun, $1,400; and two H&R M1 Garands, $1,050 and $1,000.
Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a multiestate auction Feb. 1 at Enck’s Banquet Center, Manheim. Several items and prices included: a 1928 pre-war Lionel Loco-Build six-piece set with original boxes, $22,000; a 1960 signed Abner Zook 3-D folk art diorama depicting a covered bridge scene, $9,900; a 50-inch 14 Strawser bird/snake tree, $3,200; a Gibson Les Paul guitar, $2,500; a small Aaron Zook 3-D folk art diorama depicting a family of owls, $2,200; a plastic Halloween candy container collection, $2,040; a tall Strawser mother egret with two babies, $1,450; a small Aaron Zook 3-D folk art diorama depicting a covered bridge winter scene, $770; a Strawser cardinal five-bird tree, $625; and a Buddy L screen-sided baggage truck, $550.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Feb. 8 for Bertha Kreider at 984 Glenview Drive, Denver. A 1 1/2-story, four-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage and utility building on a 0.4-acre lot sold for $250,000 to Larry and Debbie Horst, of Denver.