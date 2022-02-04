Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Jan. 29 for Adam and Laura Zimmerman at 1981 W. Main St., Ephrata. A four-bedroom, one-bath dwelling along with bank barn, tobacco shed, outbuildings and silos on 67-plus acres sold for $2,680,000 to the Kurtz family, of Ephrata.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted an auction of coins, gold, office supplies and other items Jan. 17. There were 195 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: gold 1928 Indian head 2.5 dollar coin, $370; gold 1929 Indian head 2.5 dollar coin, $370; 1889 Morgan silver dollar coin, $44.50; 1922 peace silver dollar coin, $29.99; Canon Imagerunner 3235i copier, $210; Bissell Revolution Pet Deluxe carpet cleaner, $65; Drive Duet Transport chair walker, $42.50; Cutco kitchen knives and more, $137.50; Craftsman socket set, $37.50; xFi pods, $47.50; and vintage glass slides, tin type, pen and spectacles, $150.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public auction Jan. 22 at 6 Pine St., Mount Joy. Several items and prices included: Aaron Zook 3D diorama winter covered bridge scene, $15,400; Abner Zook 3D diorama skaters scene, $8,800; sterling Wallace flatware set, $2,530; sterling flatware set, $990; wooden carved spread eagle, $550; Ned Foltz redware face jug, $550; softwood stepback cupboard, $523; Ned Foltz redware miniature face jug, $297; Art Shoemaker Uncle Sam carving, $297; and Ned Foltz redware lidded pumpkin, $220.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted an auction Jan. 24 for the Dr. Leonard Primiano estate in Wayne. Several items and prices included: 2014 Nissan Sentra auto, $8,360; Wallace 82-piece sterling flatware set, $2,585; Pom-Pom aluminum Christmas tree, $660; Ned Foltz redware Noah’s jug, $523; reproduction Windsor arm chair, $413; Ned Foltz redware charger, $413; paint-decorated one-door cupboard, $330; Ned Foltz redware beehive platter, $319; miniature dresser, $319; 1920s pressed steel ladder truck, $308; Ned Foltz redware Adam & Eve pitcher, $297; and Ned Foltz redware lamb casserole, $275.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted an auction of Fiestaware, Longaberger, comic books and other items Jan. 27. There were 195 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: Holly Marie Combs’ peach lacy dress from “Charmed,” $55; Gloria Estefan autographed letter, $17.50; Nike sneakers worn by Nicolas Cage in “Adaptation,” $32.50; Robin Williams’ dress shirt from “Man Of The Year,” $50; lingerie from “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” $47.50 and $125; Denzel Washington’s pants from “Book Of Eli,” $45; antique original Dazey butter churn, $75; cast-iron Boston terrier door stop, $42.50; stoneware crock, $87; Chautauqua roller organ with rolls, $200; Eastlake-style table, $50; and Esso Extra fuel pump, $1,400; pine dry sink, $200.