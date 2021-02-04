Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a Manheim/Lititz Estates auction Jan. 16 at Enck’s Banquet Center, 1461 Lancaster Road, Manheim. Several items and prices included: an Abner Zook 3D diorama winter snow scene covered bridge, $34,700; an Abner Zook 3D diorama oxen pulling a cart by the mill, $33,000; a $20 Saint Gaudens gold piece, $2,200; a John Deere riding mower, $1,700; a Manheim National Bank $5 note: $1,500; a side-by-side refrigerator, $1,100; and a Mills 5-cent machine, $600.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate for the Debra Lintern revocable trust Jan. 23 at 165 N. Clay St., Manheim. A five-bedroom, three-bath ranch-style house sold for $238,000 to Mark Will, of Lititz.