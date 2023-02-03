Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Brownstown conducted a public sale of real estate Jan. 20 for Amos J. and Martha J. King at 510 Beaver Valley Pike, Lancaster. A four-bedroom house, barn/garage and horse barn on 1.14 acres sold for $385,000 to Moses B. Glick, of Lancaster.

Witman Auctioneers Inc. of Manheim conducted a public sale of real estate Jan. 21 for Sawsag LLC at 114 Miller Road, Akron. A three-bedroom semidetached house sold for $220,000 to Buck Lane LLC, of Lititz.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers of New Holland conducted a public sale of real estate Jan. 26 for Lois J. (and the late Elvin) Martin at 699 E. Millport Road, Lititz. A four-bedroom house and barn on 0.51 acres sold for $241,000 to Craig Hasson, of Lititz.

Witman Auctioneers Inc. of Manheim held an auction Jan. 23 for the Patricia E. Hipkins estate at 664 Fruitville Pike, Manheim. Several items and prices included: 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4x4, $20,460; D.R. Dimes Windsor writing armchair, $660; upholstered lift chair, $468; four-piece mahogany bedroom suite, $264; two-piece marble-top bedroom suite, $253; Griswold No. 12 cast iron skillet, $209; Oriental throw rug, $154; and cast iron anvil/vise, $121.