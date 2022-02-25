Jay M. Leary, of New Holland, and Randy Stoltzfus, of Leola, conducted a public auction of real estate Feb. 19 for Robert and Beth Norris at 5895 Mast Road, Narvon. A three-bedroom home with one-car detached garage on a 1.14-acre lot sold for $290,000 to Norman Beiler, of Narvon.

PA Auction Center, of East Earl, conducted an auction Feb. 3 of antiques and collectibles. Several items and prices included: Abner Zook 3D auction scene artwork, $30,000; Aaron Zook 3D stagecoach artwork, $15,000; Aaron Zook 3D quilt-making scene artwork, $13,000; a Ty Cobb Beckett graded card, $7,500; Aaron Zook 3D rooster artwork, $3,200; a wooden double-sided “Elegant Junk Shop,” $1,000; a 1948 Bowman No. 6 Yogi Berra Yankees rookie card, $700; a vintage Coca-Cola collector's pinball machine, $500; hand-forged broad-blade ax, $500; 1958 Topps No. 30 Hank Aaron Braves card, $450; Vulcan 10 anvil, $425; and Chilmark “Skedaddlin’ ” pewter, $425.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted an auction Feb. 10 of military, ammunition, supplies, clothing and sportsman items. There were 116 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: H & R Arms Co. Trapper .22 LR revolver, $220; 1960 Vietnam ERDL poncho liner center seam, $51; military steel pot helmet, $40; 1967 authentic Vietnam flak vest, $80.50; military Alice back pack, $17.50; military mermite food container, $19; military helmet, $47.50; Vietnam field radio and antenna bag model No. PRC-25 with antenna, $80; and Winchester 190 22L and 22 LR rifle, $160.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted a consignment auction Feb. 15. There were 123 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a 2003 GMC Savannah cargo van, $2,020; 1931 and 1933 Pennsylvania metal hunting licenses 4.5 inches by 3.5 inches, $30; four liberty head nickel coins (1907, 1910, 1911 and 1912), $15; red painted table, $141; wooden table with dovetailed drawers, $425; storage hutch with dovetailed drawers, $420; corner hutch, $55; antique jelly cupboard, $381; Adams Lancaster dish set English ironstone, $250; Demijohns and yellow ware bowl, $30; decorative rooster and hen, $75; and stoneware crocks and jars, $29.50.