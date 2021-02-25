Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public auction Feb. 20. A total of 214 bidder numbers were issued. Several items and prices included: an Abner Zook 3D winter scene, $25,300; an Aaron Zook 3D quilting scene (formerly hung in Lancaster Heritage Center), $25,300; an Aaron Zook 3D wheat harvest scene, $7,700; a Hattie Brunner 1966 fall horse and surrey scene, $10,450; a Hattie Brunner 1971 winter scene, $9,900; a Hattie Brunner 1970 winter scene, $9,350; a Hattie Brunner 1971 ducks on pond scene, $7,700; a collection of early touch marked silver and flatware, $19,250; four Ken Payne bronze Southwestern statues, $7,350; and a 120-piece Herend Hungary raspberry pattern china set, $2,300.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public auction of real estate Feb. 12 for Mamie Esh at 269B S. Belmont Road, Paradise. A stone, five-bedroom dwelling with three-car garage and utility building on 2 acres sold for $600,000 to Jonathan and Sadie Mae Stoltzfus, of Paradise.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public auction of real estate Feb. 18 for David A. Martin at 11 Western Ave., New Holland. A two-bedroom residence sold for $155,000 to Carl Devine, of New Holland.