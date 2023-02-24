Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Feb. 9 for Larry Bender at 147 Nanroc Road, Mechanicsburg. A three-bedroom townhouse sold for $162,000 to Rizgar Faraj, of Mechanicsburg.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Feb. 16 for Christopher S. Schnader at 197 Hillcrest Road, New Holland. A three-bedroom rancher with one-car garage and in-home office on 0.68 acres sold for $418,000 to Cloyd Jr. and Marie Martin, of New Holland.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of real estate Feb. 16 for Sally A. Wealand at 305 Gockley Road, Stevens. A ranch-style house with attached two-car garage sold for $290,000 to Virgil and Dolores Nolt, of Stevens.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of firearms and accessories Jan. 30 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: Remington 700VLS 6 mm rifle, 1,100; Remington 7600 .35 rifle, $1,350; Remington 760 .222 rifle, $1,700; Remington 760 30-06 rifle, $1,350; Remington 700 Classick .250, $1,450; Winchester .357 Roberts, $1,850; Winchester .270 bolt, $2,500; Winchester model 88 .243 Rifle, $1,300; Winchester 70 .270 rifle, $1,300; Winchester 30-30, $1,200; Ruger Super Blackhawk .480 revolver, $1,700; and Smith and Wesson .460 revolver, $1,450.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, household goods, personal property and tools Feb. 1 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: Churchtown, Pa., postcards, $500; Blueball, Pa., postcards, $475; Neffsville, Pa., postcards, $550; Terre Hill, Pa., postcards, $675; set of Flow Blue china, $525; four local store plates, $500; red bucket bench, $900; soft wood dry sink, $375; oak rolltop desk, $220; and Delta Unisaw, $1,000.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of toys and collectibles Feb. 4 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: Fender amplifier, $475; set of Lenox china, $270; Smith Miller truck, $340; early Buddy L truck, $270; acoustic guitar, $270; Aristocraft LGB train set, $550; LGB Mountain train set, $650; LGB trolley train sets, $310 and $400; LGB Glacier Express engine, $875; and railroad lantern, $300.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted an auction of jewelry, coins and toys Feb. 6 at 2307 Putnam Road, Forest Hill, Maryland. Several items and prices included: ladies Hamilton wristwatch, $660; Mikimoto string of pearls, $523; 14-karat heart necklaces, $242 to $413 each; 14-karat pendant necklace, $385; book of Franklin half dollars, $385; standing liberty half dollars, $176 to $253 each; Tonka truck and trailer, $242; “The Munsters” tin lunch box and Thermos, $231; Tru-Scale International Scout toy, $220; toy International truck, $176; and Tonka squad truck, $176.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of household goods, personal property and tools Feb. 8 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: ornate pair of lamps, $350; sterling bowl, $290; green firkin, $280; pair of canvas back decoys, $220; green and red wagon, $325; bag of assorted coins, $550; American Watham pocket watch, $310; nine-piece oak dinette set, $725; walnut Neisser clock, $325; carved Victorian parlor table, $350; brown lift chair, $425; dinner bell, $260; 2005 Chevy Tahoe, $2,700; and Big Tex utility trailer, $1,025.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted an auction of banks, antiques and furniture Feb. 8 at 664 Fruitville Pike. There were 259 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: cast-iron building bank, $880; pair of metal fighting cockbirds, $853; McGuire midcentury rattan sofas, $825 each; 36-piece Franklin Mint presidentials, $633; pair of rifle end table lamps, $550; large carved turkey, $523; set of four Franklin Mint bowls, $495; Victorian hanging hall lamp, $468; diamond Matches 1 cent counter, $468; 14-karat cuff links, $330; decorated pumpkin, $330; and assortment of jewelry buttons, $297.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of coins and currency Feb. 9 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: 1880 CC silver dollar, $1,000; 1881 CC silver dollar, $1,050; 1901 S silver dollar, $1,800; 1903 Louisiana Purchase $1 gold pieces, $1,050; 1874 $3 gold piece, $1,550; 1929 Vatican City 100 lire gold piece, $1,150; 1855 $3 gold piece, $1,200; 1882 $5 gold piece, $1,125; $74 face Mercury dimes, $1,550; binder of 87 half dollars, $1,025; and $5 silver certificate, $1,100.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools Feb. 15 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: cherry writing desk, $220; Carpentier mocha pitcher, $380; Masonic straight razors, $325; six Hummel figurines, $350; slag glass lamp, $260; an antique parlor lamp, $575; pair of antique oak armchairs, $825; bowed glass china closets $375; oak-carved dresser with mirror, $500; punched tin pie safe, $575; and blue stepback cupboard, $425.