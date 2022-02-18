Horst Auction Center, of Ephrata, conducted a public auction of coins and currency Jan. 13. Several items and prices included: an 1893-CC silver dollar, $4,900; an 1889-CC silver dollar, $4,500; a 1798 penny, $3,350; an 1869 penny, $1,475; an 1800 bust dollar, $1,975; an 1874-CC trade dollar, $1,525; an 1879 trade dollar $2,250; an 1885 CC silver dollar, $1,175; two 2006 Buffalo 1-ounce gold, $1,950 each; and 2010 1-ounce gold, $1,950.

Horst Auction Center, of Ephrata, conducted a public auction Jan. 15 of antique tools. Several items and prices included: a Stanley No. 77 plane, $625; a Birmingham-Derby plane, $675; a Stanley No. 55 combination plane, $475; a Stanley Miller No. 41 combination plane, $525; three Goosewing axes, $550, $400 and $325; an anvil, $700; a Stanley Sweetheart No. 196, $425; and a Stanley No. 9 mitre plane, $525.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public auction Feb. 5 at 6 Pine St., Mount Joy. Several items and prices included: 1971 Abner Zook fall mill scene 3D diorama, $19,800; Country Lane dining room table set, $630; La-Z-Boy recliner sofa, $385; wicker three-piece bedroom suite, $185; Thomasville table and chairs, $120; art deco bedroom suite, $110; and Victorian marble stand, $77.

Horst Auction Center, of Ephrata, conducted a public auction Feb. 9 of antiques, personal property and tools. Several items and prices included: Featherweight sewing machine, $375; a large brass steam whistle, $350; a Maitland Smith cowboy statue, $375; a Texaco motor oil can, $575; a U.S. Navy nautical compass, $375; a Conn saxophone, $775; a Tonka B-206 fleet truck set, $500; a set of holiday Lenox china, $520; a Kling pine bedroom set, $775; a five-piece cherry bedroom set, $625; a brown rocker/recliner, $375; and a Giant bicycle, $300.

Hess Auctioneers LLC, of Marietta, conducted a public catalog auction Feb. 11 of 964 trucks, trailers and pieces of equipment. There were 525 on-site bidders and 1,409 online registered bidders. Several items and prices included: Peterbilt glider 389K triaxle sleeper 6NZ, $136,000; 2017 Kenworth T680 sleeper, $99,500; 2017 Volvo VNL sleeper, $92,000; 2000 Mack MR688S concrete pump truck, $92,000; 2016 Freightliner Cascadia sleeper, $89,000; 2013 Peterbilt 388 sleeper with Cottrell car carrier, $70,000; 2020 Utility 4000 van trailer, $69,000; 2005 Caterpillar D6N LGP dozer, $65,000; 2017 Etnyre asphalt tanker, $60,000; 2018 Dodge 3500 four-wheel drive pickup, $57,500; 2017 Freightliner X125 daycab, $48,000; 2007 International 5900I Paystar flatbed truck, $46,000; 2015 Heil 42-foot pneumatic tank trailer, $45,000; 2014 Capacity TJ6500 yard jockey, $38,000; and 2006 Kruzer 40-foot dump end trailer, $36,500.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public catalog auction Feb. 11-12. Several items and prices included: a Hattie Brunner auction scene painting, $23,500; a Hattie Brunner horse drawn sleigh painting, $3,200; an oyster pattern coffee pot, $2,450; a pillar and scroll clock, $1,250; two Simmons carved walking sticks, $1,950 and $1,900; a Gilbert tall case clock, $4,300; a Durfee Tall case clock, $2,250; a Bellamy type ship eagle, $3,800; a Cold & Gripe Remedy sign, $2,000; a punchwork decorated coffee pot, $4,600; a Hittel signed fork, $1,950; a paint decorated chest, $1,950; and two Medinger sgraffito dishes, $2,000 and $1,950.