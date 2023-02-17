Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Feb. 10 for Jay Wendell and Josephine Stoltzfus at 694 Twin County Road, Honey Brook. A five-bedroom home along with dairy barn and outbuildings on 54.24 acres sold for $2,240,000 to Irvin Fox, of Ephrata.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Feb. 11 for Duane L. and Yvonne K. Miller at 950 E. Main St., New Holland. A five-bedroom rancher with two-car garage and detached three-car garage on 0.64 acres sold for $625,000 to Stephen Z. and Sylvia K. Stoltzfoos, of Ephrata.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted an auction of jewelry, furniture and rugs Feb. 2 at 7017 Mink Hollow Road, Highland, Maryland. Several items and prices included: 14-karat Maltese cross medallion, $1,760; men’s Waltham pocket watch, $1,100; 14-karat 20-inch chain necklace, $743; ladies yellow gold necklace, $715; yellow gold pocket watch, $605; 18-karat key chain, $523; Lenox Eternal dinnerware, $468; 14-karat rope necklace, $440; ladies 14-karat necklace, $440; ladies 14-karat yellow gold necklace, $330; three-piece wrought-iron patio set, $330; and wooden carved blessed mother with child, $275.

Hess Auctioneers LLC, of Marietta, conducted a public sale of trucks, tractors and equipment Feb. 10. There were 1,458 total on-site and online bidders. Several items and prices included: 2019 Peterbilt 567 tri-axle aluminum dump, $130,000; 2022 Mac 45-foot live floor trailer, $90,000; 2018 Peterbilt 389 day cab, $79,500; 2019 International LT625 sleeper, $56,500; 2015 Western Star 4900 tri-axle aluminum dump, $51,000; 2011 Reitnouer 53-foot drop-deck trailer, $45,500; 2011 Kawasaki 95ZV-2 wheel loader, $45,000; two 2013 Kenworth W900 sleepers, $43,000 each; 2018 Utility 3000R 53-foot reefer trailer, $40,000; 2014 Peterbilt PB 337 box truck, $39,000; and two 2019 Kenworth T680 day cabs, $38,000 each.