Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools Jan. 6 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Items and prices included: a Shelly tea set, $325; a maple leaf quilt, $375; a French-type doll under a dome, $1,750; a Steiner bisque head doll, $625; a B&G bisque head doll, $675; three bisque head dolls, $1,200, $525 and $450; a K&R doll, $1,450; a calico quilt, $475; a 14K gold bracelet, $1,000; a 14K gold men's ring, $600; a 14K gold necklace, $525; an amber depression set, $575; and an oil portrait, $975.

Horst Auctioneers conducted an antique tool sale Jan. 9 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Items and prices included: a treadle scroll saw, $725; a Stanley edge plane, $350; two Stanley No. 55 molding planes, $475 and $325; seven Swiss carving chisels, $260; a Stanley dowel cutting machine, $1,100; a miter plane, $525; a Stanley chamfer plane, $575; a Fisher anvil, $325; an Ohio rabbet plane, $270; a Stanley Bailey No. 2 bench jack, $270; and a bench-operated drill press, $260.

Hess Auctioneers LLC, of Marietta, conducted a catalogued public sale Feb. 12 of 928 trucks, trailers and pieces of equipment. There were 1,480 online bidders. Items and prices included: two 2013 Mack GU713 triaxle aluminum dump trucks, $57,000 each; a 2015 Peterbilt 389 triaxle day cab, $51,000; a 2015 Kenworth W900L T/A sleeper, $51,000; a 2015 Volvo VNL630 T/A sleeper, $40,500; a 2014 Freightliner M2 refrigerated box truck, $35,000; four 2012/13 Peterbilt 367 T/A sleepers, $33,000 each; a 2007 Case 590SM backhoe, $31,000; a 2005 Trail king RGN lowboy, $26,000; a 2015 Dodge Ram 4500 flatbed truck, $25,500; and a 2003 John Deere 6420 tractor, $24,000.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools Jan. 20 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Items and prices included: a set of sterling silver flatware, $875; a J&P Coats spool cabinet, $400; a button hole hatchet, $225; a metal windup car, $230; a watercolor of bird, $290; a bag of vintage jewelry, $975; a bag of gold jewelry, $400; a diamond ring, $475; a 14K gold charm bracelet, $550; an oil painting, $400; a primitive bucket bench, $925; a pie safe, $1,000; a marble top table, $325; and a three-piece Victorian bedroom set, $270.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools Jan. 27 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Items and prices included: a Fenton glass lamp, $260; a Fenton glass water set, $290; two Hamilton wristwatches, $550 and $270; a Cowden jug lamp, $240; a Vorschriften booklet, $400; a fan-design quilt, $400; a change purse, $500; a large marble, $325; a queen bed, $425; a modern dinette set, $375; a walnut bedroom set, $350; a bureau, $475; a cherry bedroom set, $725; a Cub Cadet 7300 diesel tractor with attachments, $7,500; an Echo Bearcat chipper, $3,100; and a wood/metal lathe, $350.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted a public auction of coins, tokens, stamps and jewelry Jan. 27 at 1525 Oregon Pike, Suite 701. Items and prices included: a book of 48 large cent coins, $950; a book of Indian Head and Flying Eagle cents, $300; an album with 1777 Revolutionary War general paper, $300; 20 vintage U.S. medals and tokens, $290; and 10 stamp albums with stamps, $290.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a coin and currency auction Jan. 28 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Items and prices included: $63 face value silver quarters, $1,150; 25 Morgan silver dollars, $625; 12 Morgan silver dollars, $325; 19 Morgan silver dollars, $500; 190 Mercury dimes, $400; 53 Franklin half dollars, $1,050; and 29 Walking Liberty half dollars, $300.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a firearm and accessory auction Jan. 30 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Items and prices included: a Winchester .357 rifle, $2,500; two Winchester International Match .22 rifles, $1,700 and $1,300; a Winchester .243 rifle, $1,900; a Winchester .44 lever action, $2,550; a Winchester .32 lever action, $1,750; a Winchester .270 rifle, $1,700; a Colt .45 revolver, $1,900; a Remington .308 rifle, $1,600; a Remington .300 rifle, $1,250; and a Remington 6 mm rifle, $1,550.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted a public auction of Rolling Stones posters, memorabilia, T-shirts and other items Feb. 4 at 1525 Oregon Pike, Suite 701. Items and prices included: a hand-signed Queen album and concert poster, $3,900; a 1975 Rolling Stones Tour of the Americas poster, $850; an Al Hirschfeld hand-signed Neil Young lithograph, $725; and an Al Hirschfeld limited-edition Bogart and Bacall, $650.

Double E Auction, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate Feb. 8 for the Susie Ebersol estate at 17 E. Eby Road, Leola. A three-bedroom Cape Cod house along with barn and chicken shed on 1 acre sold for $551,000 to Daniel and Rebecca King.