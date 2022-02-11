Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a business liquidation auction Jan. 27 for TW Plastering LLC at 175 Green Acre Road, Lititz. Several items and prices included: a 2018 Kodiak 14,000 GVW 23-foot aluminum trailer with hydraulic tilt, $22,000; two 2018 GMC 3500 crew cab pickup trucks with work bodies, $71,000 each; 2011 GMC pickup truck with work body, $33,500; 6,000-pound LP forklift with triple mast and 14-foot reach, $15,000; 2016 Mud Hog concrete mixer, $13,000; 2003 CAT TH83 high lift, 24,700; 1999 JCB 508C high lift, $28,500; 2013 GMC 2500 crew cab pickup truck, $26,000; and Epoxy concrete joint filler machine, $7,200.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a gun collection auction Jan. 29 at 1461 Lancaster Road, Manheim. Several items and prices included: Colt Python .38 stainless revolver, $4,840; Colt Python .357 magnum, $3,190; Poly Tech semi, $2,420; Pedersoli black powder, $1,870;U.S. Springfield .308 rifle, $1,705; Smith & Wesson mag, $1,540; U.S. Winchester .30 caliber, $1,430; Martin .44 caliber, $1,430; Winchester model 94, $1,430; CZ 223 rifle, $1,373; Browning Belgium 9 mm, $1,320; Robinson M96, $1,320; DSA .308 caliber, $1,210; Colt 45 caliber, $1,155; and Springfield .45 caliber, $1,128.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted an auction Jan. 31 for Dale Jenkins. There were 157 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, $17,050; Keystone pressed steel wrecker, $578; Tonka ladder truck, $578; custom-made Conestoga wagon, $412; Fenton cement mixer, $358; vintage Pepsi cooler, $308; two Structo concrete trucks, $220 and $165, each; oak desk autographic register, $209; Bunny Bread door push bar, $187; hair trade sign, $176; Howard Johnson plastic truck, $132; and Stoudts neon sign, $121.