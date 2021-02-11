Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public auction Feb. 6 at Enck’s Banquet Center, 1461 Lancaster Road, Manheim. Several items and prices included: an Abner Zook 3D diorama woodland deer scene painting, $20,900; a U.S. hand-crank meat-slicing machine, $3,630; a sterling flatware set, $2,200; a John Hart Lancaster, Pa., bottle: $2,200; a redware Foltz rider on billy goat, $1,760; a redware Foltz ring vase, $700; a Strawser carved eagle, $525; and a Bill Rank theorem: $330.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted an online auction Feb. 8. Several items and prices included: a 2008 Dodge Viper Hennessey Venom 650R (4,124 original miles, limited edition No. 9 of 24 built), $82,500; a 1998 Dodge Viper GTS (24,575 original miles), $49,500; and a 1950 John Deere MC Crawler, restored, $3,700.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Jan. 30 for Lowell Hartzell, of 609 N. Water St., Womelsdorf. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on a 0.50-acre tract sold for $205,000 to Devon Burkholder, of Richland.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Jan. 30 for Doris Binkley at 150 Sinclair Road, Newmanstown. A four-bedroom farm dwelling with three-car garage, barn/garage and utility building on 2.8 acres sold for $275,000 to Rodney and Juanita Burkholder, of Newmanstown.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Jan. 30 for Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church at 32 and 34 E. Orange St., Lititz. A three-bedroom, one-bath house with garage at 32 E. Orange St. sold for $214,000 to Kevin Boland, of Landisville. A three-bedroom, one-bath house with garage at 34 E. Orange St. sold for $221,000 to Mr. and Mrs. Dean Zimmerman, of Lititz.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Feb. 6 for Gene and Laura Good at 253 Canaan Grove Road, Newmanstown. A three-bedroom house on 4.75 acres sold for $364,000 to Randall and Mary Ann Horning.