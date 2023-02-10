Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public auction of real estate Jan. 27 for Terry L. and Paula J. Fox at 1434 Reading Road, Mohnton. A five-bedroom Cape Cod with two-car garage and detached two-car garage on 3.4 acres sold for $665,000 to Isaac Jr. and Miriam Esh, of East Earl.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Jan. 31 for Brandon and Rachelle Nolt at 130 E. Mount Airy Road, Stevens. A four-bedroom bi-level home with attached garage on 0.37 acres sold for $300,000 to Austyn Nolt, of Stevens.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Feb. 3 for Richard G. Shuker Jr. and Barbara Pergine at 653 Maple St., East Earl. A three-bedroom house with two-car garage on 1 acre sold for $353,000 to Tyler Stoltzfus, of East Earl.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Feb. 4 for Erla (and the late David) Sensenig at 106 Edgewood Drive, New Holland. A three-bedroom house with attached garage on 0.82 acres sold for $315,000 to AJ Home Solutions LLC, of Lancaster.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Feb. 4 for the Laura Damico estate at 741 Wawassan Drive, Honey Brook. A five-bedroom sandstone dwelling with two-car garage on 1.3 acres sold for $300,000 to Edward George, of Birdsboro.