- Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, household goods, collectibles and tools Oct. 30 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 374 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a brass eagle, $350; two Coke signs, $350 and $200; Roosevelt items, $475; a 10-piece dining room set, $650; a two-piece leather living room set, $250; a rocker and ottoman, $250; a four-piece carved oak bedroom set, $325; two anvils, $210 and $330; and a Frigidaire freezer, $250.
- Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of coins and currency Oct. 31 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 198 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: $83.75 face value silver quarters, $1,050; 25 silver dollars, $470; $60 face value silver half dollars, $750; $71.50 face value silver half dollars, $900; 18 Mercury dimes, $150; $25.60 face value Mercury dimes, $360; a 1909-S penny, $350; and two Gold Eagle proofs, $310.
- Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of firearms and firearm accessories Nov. 2 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 364 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a Winchester .22-caliber rifle, $1,100; a Winchester .300 Magnum rifle, $1,000; a Winchester Model 70 .25-06 rifle, $1,250; a Winchester 1885 6.5 rifle, $1,150; an ES Bond musket, $1,250; a Tikka Ithaca 12-gauge .222 combo, $1,000; a Marholdt 28-gauge over and under, $2,450; a Beretta 12-gauge over and under, $1,100; a Franchi Veloce over and under, $1,000; a Sharps 1874 rifle, $1,900; an A.H. Fox double-barrel shotgun, $2,600; and a Fox 20-gauge double-barrel shotgun, $1,600.
- Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, household goods, collectibles and tools Nov. 20 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: an early needlepoint wallet, $1,300; an Ibanez guitar, $310; a pigeon trap box, $775; an 1860 Lebanon map, $800; a red and white quilt, $350; a pomegranate design quilt, $475; a large silver pitcher, $450; two shadow box pipe displays, $325 and $240; an Oliver pedal tractor, $1,000; a paint-decorated blanket chest, $3,700; a reproduction highboy, $425; and a Browning gun safe, $450.
- Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 22 for the Charles R. Styler Jr. estate at 459 Yellow Hill Road, Narvon. A one-story, three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage and utility building as well as a John Deere zero-turn mower, a generator, a saw and lawn equipment, sold for $280,000 to Curvin and Mary Good of Narvon.
- Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 23 for Gideon and Dorothy Lantz at 19 S. State St., Bowmansville. A dwelling with four units — two with two bedrooms each and two with one bedroom each — as well as two utility buildings sold for $300,000 to Leola Village, of Leola.
- Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 25 for Emanuel and Katie Ann Dienner at 5741 Buena Vista Road, Gap. A country, split-foyer, five-bedroom dwelling with shop/garage/barn on 1.1 acres sold for $705,000 to Eli King, of Gordonville.