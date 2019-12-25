- Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, household goods, collectibles and tools Dec. 18 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 322 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a Golden Nugget quarter slot machine, $1,500; an arcade cast-iron bus, $300; a Gruen wristwatch, $300; a gold bracelet, $575; a Bulova watch, $675; an appliqued quilt, $310; a mahogany three-drawer stand, $310; a three-piece rock maple bedroom set, $300; a sofa and ottoman, $360; and a set of four carved mahogany chairs, $260.
- Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of coins and currency Dec. 21 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 329 bidders in attendance and online. Several item and prices included: an 1856 Flying Eagle penny, $7,200; a 1916D dime, $4,700; a complete Barber dime set, $1,300; an 1868 3-cent, $2,100; an 1872 3-cent, $1,650; an 1889 CC silver dollar, $1,250; an 1894 CC silver dollar, $2,100; a 1994 4-piece Gold Eagle set, $2,900; a 1995 4-piece Gold Eagle set, $3,000; a 1999 4-piece Gold Eagle set, $3,000; a 2001 4-piece Gold Eagle set, $3,000; a 2002 four-piece Gold Eagle set, $3,200; and a 2003 Gold Eagle set, $2,900.
- Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 16 for Lancaster Mennonite School at 2118 Millstream Road. A 1 1/2-story, three-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage on 1.1 acres sold for $312,000 to Steven Smucker, of Lancaster.
- Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 18 for Ben and Annie Zook at 932 Zook Road, Atglen. A two-story, five-bedroom dwelling as well as dairy barn, equipment building, shop, outbuildings and silos on 68 acres sold for $1,305,600 to Clyde and Kenton Kreider, of Lancaster.
- Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 19 for Jesse and MaryBeth King at 535 Mount Vernon Road, Gap. A 2 1/2-story, four-bedroom farmhouse and a 1 1/2-story barn/shop/garage sold for $290,000 to Jonathan and Sylvia Fisher, of Gap.
- Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 19 for Blake Huber at 2017 Laura Lane, Harrisburg. A 9-acre building lot with stream in the Linglestown/Harrisburg area sold for $40,500, and a 0.56-acre building lot in the Linglestown/Harrisburg sold for $21,000, both to Nathan Zimmerman, of Reinholds.