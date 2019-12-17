Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, household goods, collectibles and tools Dec. 4 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 327 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a redware flower pot, $250; a DeMuth snuff jar, $450; a Singer sewing machine, $240; a blue-decorated cake crock, $220; an oak table and four chairs, $300; a desk with bookcase top, $325; a maple dining room set, $250; a Grizzly shaper and blades, $400; and a 2007 Arctic Cat F-6 snowmobile, $1,800.
Hess Auctioneers LLC, of Marietta, conducted a cataloged auction of trucks, trailers and equipment Dec. 13. There were 1,116 registered bidders, 555 on-site and 561 online. Several items and prices included: a 2014 Peterbilt Fitzgerald glider, $69,000; a 2006 Peterbilt day cab, $40,000; a 2014 Heil 42-foot tanker trailer, $38,500; a 2013 Mack CXU613 sleeper, $38,000; a 2011 Mack GU713 triaxle alum dump truck, $38,000; a 2015 utility 53-foot reefer trailer, $37,000; a 2012 Ford F350, $35,000; a 2008 Mack MRU612, roll-off truck, $30,000; a 2019 Fontaine 48-foot drop-deck trailer, $26,500; a 1997 Odessa Overland Laredo motorhome, $23,500; a CAT 259B track skid loader, $21,200; a 2012 Bobcat E26 mini-excavator, $19,500; a 2015 Ford F350, $17,700; and a 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, $13,200.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public auction of real estate Dec. 5 for Dwayne and Bonnie Martin at 1745 Bowmansville Road, Mohnton. A four-bedroom, two-story dwelling on a 1.6-acre tract sold for $205,000 to Esbenshade Garden Center, Mohnton.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 9 for Isaac and Sadie Mae Lapp at 1080 W. Kings Highway, Coatesville. A 1 1/2-story, five-bedroom Cape Cod dwelling along with two-story barn/garage and utility buildings on 1 3/4 acres sold for $370,000 to Levi Fisher, of Gap.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 11 for William Deihm Sr. at 239 Lowry Road, New Holland. A two-story, four-bedroom dwelling with three-car attached garage plus four-car detached garage/shop on 4 acres sold for $700,000 to Derek and Martin Weaver, of New Holland.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 11 for Richard and Donna Heck at 75 Hickory Road, Denver. A one-story, three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage and shop/garage on a 1-acre lot as well as a John Deere mower, lawn equipment, appliances and personal property sold for $265,000 to Nathan Musser, of Richland.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 12 for Edward and Susanna Good at 143 Rothsville Station Road, Lititz. Commercial real estate (known as Ed Good Auto Body) consisting of a garage/body shop building with addition as well as a two-story, four-bedroom dwelling, two-car garage and two detached garages on 1.9 acres sold for $775,000 to Samuel Stoltzfus, of Ephrata.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public auction of real estate Dec. 12 for the Eli Herr trust at 515 White Oak Road, New Holland. A four-bedroom, 1 1/2-story dwelling on a 0.46-acre lot sold for $210,000 to Lloyd B. Martin, of Martindale.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 12 for Elizabeth B. Hoover at 216 Koser Road, Lititz. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on 0.9 acres sold for $282,000 to Raymond and Cynthia Anater, of Lancaster.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 13 for Eugene and Elanor Horst, 880 N. State St., Ephrata. A 1 1/2-story, four-bedroom Cape Cod dwelling with two separate garages, a two-car garage, a one-car garage and a utility building on 2.6 acres sold for $320,000 to C.B. Burkholder, of Ephrata.