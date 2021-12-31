Kreider, Kline & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 13 for Reuben Blank at 3164 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise. A three-bedroom dwelling with detached two-car garage sold for $407,000 to Benuel and Emma King, of Strasburg.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 15 for Abner and Annie Stoltzfus at 95 Quarry Road, Paradise. A four-bedroom, 2.5-bath dwelling on 2.3 acres sold for $678,000 to Ivan and Marion Zook, of Gap.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 17 for Dale and Sandra Conner at 1060 Thunder Hill Road in Chester County. A two-bedroom, three-bath dwelling on 8.7 acres sold for $381,000 to Levi Zook, of Gap.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 20 for Mark and Amanda Smucker at 386 Sawmill Road, New Providence. A three-bedroom house with attached two-car garage, 2.5 baths and a one-story barn on 2.1 acres sold for $430,000 to Isaac and Ada Zook.

n Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 21 for Stephen L. and Rachel K. Stoltzfus at 1680 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville. A six-bedroom house along with bank barn and carriage shed on 12 acres sold for $780,000 to John and Sadie King.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted an auction of vintage furniture, coins, toys and more Nov. 26. Several items and prices included: 14-karat gold wedding band, $295; 10-karat gold 1957 class ring, $230; 1922 peace silver dollar coin, $37.50; six silver walking liberty half dollar coins, $50; 13 silver 1964 Kennedy half dollar coins, $120; book with silver Kennedy half dollar coins, $160; 21 silver Washington quarter coins, $85; 22 silver Washington quarter coins, $91.01; book with 46 silver Mercury dime coins, $72; wooden pie crust table, $27.50; dough box end tables with lids, $65; antique dry sink with lid, $110; and baker’s cabinet, $105.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted an auction Dec. 14 for the Erdman estate in Hummelstown. Several items and prices included: 10-karat gold jewelry, $380; 1986 Isuzu Trooper II, $600; 1972 Mercury Cougar, $2,900; 1984 Lincoln Town Car, $1,300; 1994 Dodge Caravan SE Sport, $490; Sherer wooden display counter with drawers, $1,700; vintage Stimpson computing scale No. 75, $165; assortment of Winross trucks, $52; two Ertl trucks and a Nylint toy truck, $55.55; 5-foot singing Santa, $22.50; five-panel room divider, $65; Magic Chef frost-free refrigerator, $170; and wooden chest, dolls, and comforter, $90.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted an auction Dec. 16 for Keystone Custom Home Furnishing. There were 127 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: metal hall table, $160; birch tree canvas art, $43; countertop/bar table, $180; Smartstuff dresser, $290; heavy counter table with butterfly leaf, $260; upholstered seat dining room chairs, $230; padded counter bench, $220; Klaussner wide upholstered chair, $185; Stanley painted wooden dresser with mirror, $350; Oke upholstered armchairs, $400; Precedent three-piece sectional sofa, $975; and Flexsteel upholstered chair and ottoman, $310.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted an auction Dec. 20 at 110 E. Lincoln Ave., Lititz. There were 149 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: 2008 Toyota Corolla LE four-door sedan, $4,769; handmade pottery, mortar and pestles, and more, $61.50; Pioneer turntable, stereo receiver, and more, $220; five boxes of DVDs, $27.50; wooden tool box with tools, $135; wooden machinist box with woodworking tools and more, $142; N Track trains, little accessories, and controller, $90; GE refrigerator, $66.16; Sjobergs workbench (unassembled in box), $260; and vintage block planes, hand drill, and more, $95.