Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Brownstown conducted a public sale of real estate for Latshaw living trust at 19, 21 and 23 E. Main St., Ephrata, on Dec. 13. A 10-unit investment property with seven apartments, day care, workshop and laundry rentals sold for $1,310,000 to John R. Zook, of New Holland.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Brownstown conducted a public sale of real estate for Sarek Properties LLC at 226 N. State St., Ephrata, on Dec. 13. A two-unit apartment house sold for $250,000 to Daniel Lantz, of Lancaster.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Brownstown conducted a public sale of real estate for Kevin L. and Lorianne Martin at 1495 Texter Mountain Road, Reinholds, on Dec. 15. A three-bedroom house with garage and horse barn on 2.1 acres sold for $450,000 to Loren and Sheila Newswanger, of Stevens.

Tim Weaver Auction Service of New Holland conducted a public sale of real estate for the Isaac and (Huidah G.) Petersheim estate, on Dec. 17. A four-bedroom rancher with attached two-car garage on a 0.5-acre lot sold for $295,000 to Samuel Nolt.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Bowmansville conducted a public sale of real estate for the Joseph Prestano estate at 85 W. Newport Road, Lititz, on Dec. 19. A 16.25-acre farmette with double-wide dwelling and small equipment shed sold for $675,000 to Amos Zook Jr., of Leola.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Bowmansville conducted a public sale of real estate for Patricia A. Burkhart at 386 Lauschtown Road, Denver, on Dec. 20. A three-bedroom split-level with two-car garage and pole building on 2.2 acres sold for $670,000 to Matthew and Sheila Horst, of Bowmansville.

Witman Auctioneers Inc. of Manheim held a public auction in Manheim on Dec. 5. Several items and prices included Boots & Saddle Westernware dinner set, $3,229; roll of 1887 silver American eagles, $770; roll of 2000 silver American eagles, $770; roll of 20 2021 silver American eagles, $688; set of five Morgan silver dollars, $605; Carson City silver dollars, $297 to $605 each; reproduction Windsor comb-back settee $550; tavern-style dining table $385; roll of 10 1921 Morgan silver dollars, $385; and Sheraton chest of drawers, $358.

Witman Auctioneers Inc. of Manheim held a public auction in Manheim on Dec. 12. Several items and prices included 2012 Mercedes-Benz 3500 16-foot van, $44,000; grouping of slot cars: $660; 1951 Bowman football, $286; $10 of walking liberty half dollars, $231; $9 of Ben Franklin half dollars, $220; Lionel “The Polar Express,” $209; slot car parts: $209; Lionel locomotive engine, $198; red Hess fire engine, $187; and Hot Wheels redline heavy to Chevy, $187.