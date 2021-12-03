Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 20 for Joel S. and Anna S. King at 983 Buck Heights Road, Quarryville. A two-bedroom rancher and barn on 2 acres sold for $340,000 to Amos Esh, of Kinzers.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 23 for the Anna Mary Martin estate at 158 Spook Lane, East Earl. A three-bedroom rancher with attached garage and shop on 1.25 acres sold for $507,000 to Delvyn Fox.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 23 for Henry and Kaci Fisher at 490 Howard Ave., Ephrata. A three-bedroom brick rancher with attached one-car garage sold for $182,000 to Harvey Turner IV, of Ephrata.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 24 for Jonas and Emma Peachey at 529 Long Road, Lebanon. A three-bedroom farmhouse and small barn/garage on 2 acres sold for $220,000 to Mr. and Mrs. Amos Stoltzfus, of Bethel.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted a public auction Nov. 11 for Keystone Custom Home Furnishings. There were 144 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: child’s room decor, $28.50; wrought-iron candle holders and more, $32.50; pair of mercury-style glass lamps, $135; blue and white comforter and pillows, $85; two blue pottery vases, $30; dining table with rustic finish, $300; full-size platform bed with storage, $285; sleigh bed, $500; white bed, $320; black dining table, $47.50; reproduction metalwork, $80; lantern, candle, orbs and more, $45; and Hooker office furniture with storage, $220.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted a public auction Nov. 16 of comic books. There were 66 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: “Mister Magoo,” “Looney Tunes” and more, $60.50, “DC Justice League of America” comic books, $32.50; “G.I. Robot,” “Supergirl,” “Teen Titans,” “JLA” and more, $44.17; “Marvel Super Hero Secret Wars II” comic books, $30.50; The “Infinity Gauntlet” and “Infinity War” comic books, $27.50; “Star Trek,” “Fantastic Four,” “Wolverine” and others, $65; “Life with Archie,” “Fantastic Four,” “Conan” and more, $57.99; “Lois Lane” comics, $65; “Vampirella Classic,” “Vengeance of Vampirella” and more, $37.50; “Master of Kung Fu,” “Black Goliath” and more comics, $42.50; and “The Hulk,” “Terminator,” “Wonder Woman” and more, $130.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted a public auction of military collectibles Nov. 18 at 1408 W. View Drive. There were 149 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: Nazi metal and enamel cross pendant medal, $65; three military rip stop shirts, $55; three Vietnam-era sateen shirts with pants, $120; Vietnam 1969 flak jacket, $85; steamer trunk, $42; Vietnam 1961 flight suit and more, $85; 1972 Vietnam mine detector, $100; military foot locker trunk, $57; Vietnam medical field bag with supplies, $100.50; Vietnam complete Claymore mine, $135; gas mask, riot bag, and more, $30.50; paratrooper helmet, $80; and M-6 bayonet with sheath, $41.50.