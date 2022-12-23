Beiler-Campbell Auction Services of Quarryville conducted a public sale of real estate for Julie Shade, Ellen Endslow and Margaret Kramer at 2235 Bullmoose Road, Mount Joy, on Dec. 16. A two-bedroom, two-bath ranch home with attached two-car garage and barn on 52 acres sold for $1,905,000 to Troy Adams, of Manheim.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services of Quarryville conducted a public sale of real estate for John and Barbara Reed on West Ridge Road, Sunbury, on Dec. 15. A 97-acre tract of land sold for $810,000 to James Novinger, of Herndon.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services of Quarryville conducted a public sale of real estate for James and Carli McCloskey at 6773 Old Stage Road, McClure, on Dec. 9. A 40.5-acre tract of land containing an older home and outbuildings sold for $360,000 to Richard Parthemer, of McClure.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Stevens conducted a public sale of real estate for Leon and Patricia Houser at 2811 Heidelberg Ave., Newmanstown, on Dec. 14. A four-bedroom farmhouse with three-car garage/shop on 3.5 acres sold for $350,000 to Tim Houser, of Lititz.

Klein, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Stevens conducted a public sale of real estate for the Brubaker family estate/trust at 340 Fairview Road, Lititz, on Dec. 14. A six-bedroom house with separate two-unit dwelling along with two barns, a shop and miscellaneous outbuildings on 49.7 acres sold for $2,137,100 to Matthew Burkholder, of Lititz.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers of New Holland conducted a public sale of real estate for Glenn A. Dissinger at 240 Lancaster Ave., Lititz, on Dec. 15. A three-bedroom, 1.5-bath modular ranch-style dwelling with two-car garage on a 0.64-acre lot sold for $190,000 to Clay Martin, of Ephrata.