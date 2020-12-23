Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of farm equipment and tools Dec. 19 for Bonita S. Hoover at 171 Stevens Road, Stevens. Several items and prices included: a Gehl 5640 skid loader, $27,500; a John Deere 2510 tractor, $3,700; a John Deere 500 backhoe, $5,800; a John Deere 4430 tractor, $10,000; a John Deere zero-turn mower, $4,100; eight new truck tires, $5,200; a 1,000-gallon fuel tank, $1,500; 966 gallons O-R DSL fuel, $2,900; a Karcher steam pressure washer, $5,400; a JLG 1930-ES platform lift, $5,900; and an IB Victor plasma cutter, $2,000.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 11 for Linda M. Golembiewski at 560 Greenview Drive, Denver. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage sold for $276,000 to Gerald Groff, of Bowmansville.

n Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 11 for Joan M. Wentzel at 345 Gockley Road, Stevens. A rancher with two-car garage on a 0.5-acre lot sold for $207,000 to Leon and Doris Burkholder, of Schoeneck.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 15 for Jared and Melissa Weaver at 274 W. Maple Grove Road, Denver. A two-bedroom rancher with garage on 0.4 acres sold for $257,000 to Alvin Sauder, of Bowmansville.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 17 for John G. and Tracy A. Welsh at 511 Meeting House Road, Gap. A four-bedroom dwelling with attached two-car garage on 2.21 acres sold for $525,000 to Daniel Stoltzfus, of Gap.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 17 for James Ziemer at 148 Church St., Narvon. A rancher with a one-car garage on 0.4 acres sold for $227,000 to Blake Hillard,of East Earl.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 18 for Lester S. Stoltzfus at 513 Twin County Road, Honey Brook. A four-unit apartment unit sold for $200,000 to Henry Zimmerman, of Narvon.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 18 for Jesse H. and Sarah L. Brubacher at 240 E. Church St., Stevens. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car detached garage on 0.75 acres sold for $200,000 to Samuel and Fern Beiler.