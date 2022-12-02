Horning Farm Agency Auctioneers, of Narvon, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 16 for Charles and Sally Fink at 7720 Seemsville Road, Northampton. A three-bedroom house with a barn and outbuildings on 7.19 acres sold for $310,000 to Ronald Check, of Northampton.

Horning Farm Agency Auctioneers, of Narvon, conducted a sale of real estate and personal property Nov. 19 for Marvin and Christine Eberly at 494 Reading Road, East Earl. A four-bedroom, three-bath home with an attached two-car garage and detached two-car garage on 3.33 acres sold for $770,000 to Jacob King, of Ephrata.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 22 for Janice M. Thomas at 79 Weaver Ave., Ephrata. A three-bedroom, three-bath townhouse with attached two-car garage sold for $305,000 to Patricia Eshelman, of Ephrata.