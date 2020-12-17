Double E Auction, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of two parcels of real estate Dec. 11 for Holtwood Construction. A four-bedroom, 3-1/2-bath house along with two-story barn on 12.7 acres at 678 Drytown Road, Holtwood, sold for $634,000 to Enos and Mary Stoltzfus. A three-bedroom, two-bath dwelling along with barn and shop on 5 acres at 703 Drytown Road, Holtwood, sold for $502,000 to Elmer and Emma King.

Probst Family Auction Service, of Willow Street, held a public sale of real estate Dec. 12 for the Sheri Wickersham estate at 3640 Main St., Conestoga. A three-bedroom, two-bath single-family dwelling with detached three-bay garage on 0.84 acres sold for $222,000 to Eric Mellor, of Conestoga.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 14 for Evelyn Reese at 404 Springville Road, New Holland. A four-bedroom dwelling along with two-story bank barn and tobacco barn on 35 acres sold for $2,030,000 to Daniel Lapp Jr., of Gordonville.