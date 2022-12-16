Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 23 for Alvin and Ella Hoover at 111 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata. A five-bedroom house along with bank barn, silo, tobacco shed, equipment shed, chicken sheds and produce stand on 53 acres sold for $2,486,300 to Rufus and Miriam Hoover.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 3 for the Joseph Bavett Jr. estate at 10329 Leeds Road, Ocean City, Maryland. A four-bedroom, three-bath Cape Cod with one-car garage sold for $290,000 to Marino Dias, of Washington, D.C.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 6 for the Robert Frey estate at 418 Cherry St., Lititz. A three-bedroom, two-bath semi-detached brick dwelling sold for $236,000 to Josh Buckwalter, of Lititz.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 7 for Elmer and Mary Jane Ebersol at 780 Lime Quarry Road, Gap. A four-bedroom rancher with two-car garage and three-stall horse barn on 1.73 acres sold for $615,000 to Sam and Susie Stoltzfus, of Gap.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 8 at 422 W. Cedar St., New Holland, for Sharon L. Eberly. A three-bedroom, two-bath rancher with attached one-car garage on a 0.25-acre lot sold for $270,000 to Christian Glick, of Leola.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 12 for Kyle J. Stoltzfus at 307 W. Main St., Leola. A two-bedroom ranch-style home with two-car garage on a 0.52-acre lot sold for $197,000 to John Smucker, of Leola.

Hess Auctioneers, of Marietta, conducted a truck, tractor and equipment auction Dec. 9. There were 1,285 total bidders. Several items and prices included: 2022 Kenworth W990 sleeper, $185,000; 2019 Peterbilt 389 sleeper, $124,000; 2017 Peterbilt 389 sleeper, $85,000; 2016 Kenworth T880 triaxle aluminum dump, $67,000; 2018 International 4300 rollback tow truck, $63,000; 2020 Benson 53-foot flatbed, $50,000; 2000 Kenworth W900 triaxle daycab, $49,000; 2016 Peterbilt BP337 box truck, $46,000; 2019 Dodge Ram 4500 pickup truck, $43,000; 2015 Volvo ECR88D track excavator, $42,000; 2016 Ottawa Kalmar yard jockey, $39,000; 2018 Doonan 53-foot step-deck trailer, $36,500; and 2013 Wilson belt trailer, $35,000.