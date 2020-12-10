Horst Auctioneers conducted a public auction of coins and currency at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, Oct. 29. Several items and prices included: an 1884 3-cent nickel, $1,200; a 1794 large cent, $600; a 1797 large cent, $700; an 1804 half dollar, $750; an 1893-S silver dollar, $1,200; (5) 1992 Canadian 1-ounce gold pieces, $1,900 each; (5) 1986 Canadian 1-ounce gold pieces, $1,900; a 1896 $20 gold piece, $1,975; an 1899 $20 gold piece, $1,950; a 1900 $20 gold piece, $1,875; a 1904 $20 gold piece, $1,975; a 1908 $20 gold piece; $2,000; and a 1911 $20 gold piece, $1,900.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public auction of antique tools at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, Oct. 31. Several items and prices included: a Goosewing ax, $1,150; an early anvil, $500; (11) Stanley bench chisels, $325; a No. 10 anvil, $325; a tray of engraving tools, $250; (2) Stanley restoration planes, $350; (4) PA wooden molding planes, $350; an oak machinist tool box, $280; a Stanley No. 45 combination plane, $240; a Stanley No. 55 combination plane, $220; and (2) Lancaster County molding planes, $325.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public auction of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, Nov. 4. Several items and prices included: a sterling flatware set, $2,050; a rooster weathervane, $375; a display of porcelain signs, $285; (3) sterling bowls, $275; a large sterling bowl, $230; a decorated John Bell crock, $525; a decorated chick waterer, $425; a Shenfelder decorated crock, $375; a blue decorated pitcher, $550; a miniature redware bowl, $300; a Muhlenberg Dairy bench, $425; a small work bench, $450; a pair of leather recliners, $530; a cherry king-size bed, $400; a two-piece cherry bedroom set, $310; a Makita generator $325; and a metal lathe, $425.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a catalog antique auction at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, Nov. 6-7. Several items and prices included: a red Toleware coffee pot, $17,000; a black Toleware coffee pot, $5,200; a paint-decorated slide lid box, $6,200; a Daniel Otto fraktur, $12,000; an Englehard watercolor fraktur, $3,200; a Peterman watercolor fraktur, $3,600; a David Becker bookplate, $2,500; a walnut two-piece corner cupboard, $2,100; a paint-decorated blanket chest, $6,200; a red Toleware syrup dispenser, $3,000; a chalkware seated cat, $3,200; a chalkware hen, $2,700; a Lehnware saffron box, $1,950; a Henry Young watercolor, $2,650; a log cabin quilt, $1,600; a large country Dutch cupboard, $2,750; a toleware trinket box, $2,400; a framed theorem, $1,750; and a heart-shaped trivet, $1,600.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public auction of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, Nov. 11. Several items and prices included: an antique neon sign, $240; leather working tools, $270; a Mail Pouch thermometer, $240; a Singer Featherweight sewing machine, $230; (2) Firestone Tire signs, $675 and $375; a Hackenberger painting, $320; an oak leaf design quilt, $350; a Corona typewriter, $260; a Belding Bros. spool cabinet, $400; a two-piece leather living room set, $1,250; a four-piece depression bedroom set, $475; a five-piece cherry bedroom set, $675.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public auction of toys, collectibles and household goods at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, Nov. 14. Several items and prices included: a Spaniel door stop, $300; a Volkswagen convertible toy, $375; a paper mache Santa, $325; vintage dolls and clothing, $270; LGB train engine, $220; (5) LGB train cars, $200; a Lionel Union Pacific passenger set, $260; and a Gillete Lincoln Supply sign, $475.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public auction of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, Nov. 18. Several items and prices included: a Singer Featherweight sewing machine, $260; (2) Fenton glass cats, $410; (2) trays of Fenton glassware, $350 and $330; (2) Sandstone mill stones, $450 each; a Seth Thomas wall clock, $550; a Victorian 20-drawer cabinet, $550; a blue-decorated stoneware pitcher, $475; a four-piece maple bedroom set, $475; a W. Steely arm chair, $330; a leather sofa, $350; (2) M.B. Hacker store tables, $450 and $240; a red-painted corner cupboard, $975; a D. Moyer reproduction grandfather’s clock, $1,150; and a Simplicity garden tractor, $410.

Boltz Auction Co., of Lancaster, conducted a public sale of real estate for BSRE Holdings at 324 Peach Bottom Road, Peach Bottom, Nov. 19. An 11-acre farmette sold for $355,000 to Glendon Jay Rohrer.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate for Daniel H. and Erma H. Stauffer at 242 Fetterville Road, East Earl, Dec. 1. A two-bedroom mobile home, a horse barn and a utility building on 3 acres sold for $257,000 to Jonathan Smucker, of Lititz.

Tim Weaver Auction Service of New Holland conducted a public sale of real estate for Loyd Z. and Alta K. Sensenig at 1900 Division Highway, Ephrata, Dec. 5. A four- to five-bedroom house with barn/garage on 1.5 acres sold for $325,000 to Jonathan Crawford.