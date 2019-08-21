Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 1 for Eleanor J. Hummel at 111 Eastbrook Road, Ronks. A ranch-style dwelling with attached two-car garage with frame shed/workshop sold for $192,000 to John Petersheim, of Ronks.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 7 for Donna J. Good at 113 Vine St., Terre Hill. A three-bedroom stone dwelling with a one-car garage on 0.4 acres sold for $230,000 to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lehman, of New Holland.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 10 for Curvin Z. and Loretta Hurst at 141 Deck Road, Womelsdorf. A three-bedroom stone rancher with a two-car garage on 1.34 acres sold for $233,000 to Philip and Lorraine Parbrl, of Myerstown.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 12 for George A. and Robin A. Sechrist on Canaan Grove Road, Newmanstown. A 3.2-acre partially wooded lot sold for $107,000 to Derry and Sherry Weaver, of Newmanstown.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 13 for Michael G. and Diane W. Andes at 923 Fairview Ave., Ephrata. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on a 0.67-acre lot sold for $200,000 to Kevin Neiles, of Ephrata.
Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 15 for the Clyde Wingenroth estate at 49 Bethany Road, Ephrata. A ranch-style dwelling with attached one-car garage sold for $135,000 to Maureen A. Dipuppo and Patrick W. Corkery, of Narvon.
Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 16 for Jonas M. and Bertha Burkholder at 1040 Fry’s Road, Ephrata. A seven-bedroom house with in-law quarters, a bank barn, silos, a shop, an equipment shed and greenhouses plus a two-bedroom tenant dwelling on 30 acres sold for $1.89 million to New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property Aug. 17 for the Raymond M. Hoover estate at 224 Cider Mill Road, Ephrata. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on a 1.26-acre lot sold for $500,000 to Lamar Zimmerman, of Ephrata. Several items of personal property and prices included: a John Deere 955 tractor with backhoe and loader, $13,100; a John Deere 2210 tractor with front loader and 60-inch mower deck, $9,300; Simplicity snow blower, $650; a 1998 Mercury sedan, $1,500; and a five-piece queen-size cherry bedroom suite, $1,500.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of gun accessories Aug. 3 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 273 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: four sheath knives, $500; four Ka-Bar knives, $290; Lyman moulds, $430; a dagger and sword, $350; a target pistol, $240; a Browning Pro Steel gun safe, $350; a Liberty Digital gun safe, $300; a tray of folding knives, $230; a tray of assorted ammo, $190; four game calls, $150; a box of military collectibles, $170; and two full military belts, $160.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods, tools and a car Aug. 7 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 328 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a set of sterling flatware, $1,125; a corn sheller and hook, $330; racing ephemera, $260; a set of turquoise jewelry, $400; a phonograph, $220; a powder horn, $230; an oak wall telephone, $200; iron Christmas fencing, $320; an oak dining room set, $270; a four-piece pine bedroom set, $220; an eight-piece cherry dining room set, $450; and a 2013 Ford Focus, $4,000.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, toys, model trains, dolls, household goods and tools Aug. 10 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 305 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a racing set, $320; an American iron plane, $525; a Lionel engine and cars, $280; a set of sterling flatware, $325; six sterling forks, $200; Star Wars toys, $260; two white gold rings, $425 and $300; a 1974 baseball card album, $220; sleigh bells, $300; and a Lionel Santa Fe passenger set, $400.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household good and tools Aug. 14 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 370 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a blue Baltimore soda bottle, $200; a painted gravy boat, $290; three quilts, $500, $450 and $290; a blunderbuss pistol, $400; an Edison cylinder player, $290; a set of sterling flatware, $1,200; a carved wooden bear, $260; a walnut Dutch cupboard, $325; an empire mahogany bookcase, $400; and a Load Rite trailer, $975.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of coins and currency Aug. 15 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 232 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a 1951 proof set, $500; a lot of 82 half dollars, $550; $52 face Walking Liberty half dollars, $675; bulk lots of silver quarters, $525, $525, $550, $650 and $650; a complete Liberty nickel set, $600; a complete book of Washington quarters, $800; a $500 note, $1,800; a 1909-S VDB penny, $750; and a 1926 $10 gold piece, $850.
Hess Auctioneers LLC, of Marietta, conducted a catalogued auction of trucks, trailers and equipment Aug. 16. There were 1,204 registered bidders (669 on-site and 535 online). Several items and prices included: a 2006 Peterbilt 379 tri-axle dump truck, $71,000; a 2007 Volvo tri-axle dump truck, $48,000; a 2011 Mack GU713 steel dump truck, $48,000; a 2012 Peterbilt 367 dump truck, $45,000; a 2007 Peterbilt 379 sleeper, $38,000; (4) 2016 Peterbilt 579 sleepers, $32,500 each; a 2014 Kenworth T660 sleeper, $32,000; a 2000 Peterbilt 379 daycab, $31,500; four 2015 Peterbilt 579 sleepers, $30,000 each; a 2014 Ford Super Duty Lariat F350, $24,500; a 2007 Wilkens 45-foot walking floor, $24,500; and a 2005 Kenworth W900L day cab, $23,000.