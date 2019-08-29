Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 24 for Alma R. Brendle at 1651 Main St., East Earl. A three-bedroom, 1 1/2-story home with detached two-car garage and barn on 1.1 acres sold for $230,000 to Harry Singh, of East Earl.
Aaron E. Martin Auction Service, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property Aug. 24 for Larry L. and Carrie Twila Strickler at 1031 Rabbit Hill Road, Lititz. A Colonial house and a barn on 4.3 acres sold for $530,000 to Lloyd Hoover, of Lititz. Several items and prices included: a Manheim tall case clock by Jacob Ely, $4,900; a metal porch glider, $550; a copper kettle, $500; two Joseph Moyer bird carvings, $1,600 and $1,250; three Fannie Zook bird carvings, $950, $600 and $600; a Hattie Bruner print, $275; an Oliver 16-inch jointer, $1,300; a 48-inch belt sander, $750; a Bridgewood planer, $1,300, and bandsaw, $900; two pharmacy cabinets, $700 and $500; a Husky log splitter, $750; and a millstone, $500. There were 336 registered bidders.
Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 23 for Jerre and Emma Martin at 633 N. Farmersville Road, Ephrata. A 1 1/2-story, four-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath house sold for $95,000 to Norman Hoover, of Manheim.