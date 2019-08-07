Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools July 24 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 358 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a Seeburg juke box, $1,100; a Remington statue, $330; a four-piece oak bedroom set, $340; a cherry king-size bed, $230; a pair of Ethan Allen bookcases, $230; an Allis-Chalmers pedal tractor, $280; a silver desk set, $400; an embossed Reading bottle, $400; a cast-iron hitching post, $250; a small redware jug, $250; and an iron coffee mill, $280.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of books and manuscripts July 27 for the Clarke Hess estate at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 285 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a 1754 Wunder-Spiel with Brother Obed bookplate, $50,000; a 1596 German imprint, $20,500; a 1571 Froschauer Bible, $13,000; a 1564 Froschauer Bible, $12,000; a Basel European Ausbund, $12,400; two 1748 Ephrata Martyrs Mirrors, $6,300 and $5,000; a Broth Onasemus manuscript book, $10,400; a 1705 German imprint, $3,000; a Weaverland artist bookplate, $2,350; a 1745 Ephrata Cloister imprint, $2,100; a framed 1764 deed, $3,200; a wooden box of paper ephemera, $3,800; and a Weavers pattern book, $2,500.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools July 31 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 379 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a display of thimbles, $150; a wooden airplane propeller, $350; five cookie cutters, $250; a set of sterling flatware, $625; two bags of vintage jewelry, $290 and $260; a child’s red-painted hutch, $230; a softwood pie safe, $260; and a three-piece cherry bedroom set, $425.
Aaron E. Martin Auction Service, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property July 20 for the Ray P. Bollinger estate at 55 Durlach Hill Road, Stevens. A house and equipment shed on a 3.4-acre lot sold for $365,000 to Ivan Ray Reiff, of Lititz. Several other items and prices included: a John Deere 5400 tractor with a John Deere 54 loader, $12,700; a John Deere 4000 tractor, $12,000; a 2003 Buick LeSabre, $3,400; a John Deere TS Gator, $2,900; a John Deere X70 mower tractor, $3,800; a John Deere X585 mower tractor, $2,400; a dinner bell, $260; a flat wagon, $600; and a Lefever Nitro 20-gauge shotgun, $825.
Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate July 25 for the Jonathan L. Horst estate at 118 Cocalico Road, Robesonia. A 2 1/2-story dwelling, a 1 1/2-story frame garage/barn and a storage/wood shed on 6.1 acres sold for $255,000 to Jeremy and Irina Weaver, of Reinholds. Also, a 1.276-acre wooded lot sold for $46,000 to Benjamin Martin, of Denver. John and Carolyn Horst were the sellers.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate July 30 for the Thomas H. McCane estate at 2034 Old Lancaster Pike, Sinking Spring. A 2 1/2-story frame dwelling with detached 1-car garage on 1 acre sold for $112,000 to Brent and Beth Whitaker, of Adamstown.
Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate July 30 for Irvin and Martha Leid at 919 Leid Road, East Earl. A 2 1/2-story house, bank barn, tobacco shed and greenhouses on 66 acres sold for $2,105,000 to James and Vera Zimmerman, of Ephrata.
Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 2 for the Dorothy Freeman estate at 6131 Four Point Road, Bethel. A three-bedroom house sold for $170,000 to Philip Buckingham, of Bernville.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 3 for Jordan Moffett at 1519 Rothsville Road, Lititz. A one-story, three-bedroom brick rancher with one-car garage and utility building sold for $190,000 to Kenneth Hurst, of Ephrata.
Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 5 for Catherine Fuhrman at 2280 Albern Blvd. Personal property also was sold. A stone, two-bedroom ranch house with carport sold for $160,000 to Brian Shopf, of Mount Joy. Several items and prices included: a Lancaster long rifle, $1,300; a Stella music box, $1,000; and an Edison phonograph, $500.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 5 for John and Susanna King at 225 Snake Lane, Kinzers. A two-story, five-bedroom colonial house with a garage/shop/barn and carriage garage on 1.1 acres sold for $710,000 to John Honavitch, of Lancaster.