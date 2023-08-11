Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate July 28 for Comfort Home Rentals LLC at 73 N. Charlotte St., Manheim. A five-unit investment property sold for $445,000 to Mary Myers, of Manheim.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate July 28 at 1212 Chestnut Tree Road, Honey Brook. A five-bedroom, three-bath rancher on 5 acres along with horse barn sold for $616,000 to Alvin Huyard.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate July 31 for the Sadie Ruth Zook estate at 120 Penn Ave., Ephrata. A three-bedroom house with garage and two sheds sold for $335,000 to John Guardino, of Sebastopol, California.

White Horse Auction Service, of Gap, conducted a public sale of real estate July 31 for John Mark and Ruth Ann Stoltzfus at 60 D S. Belmont Road, Paradise. A three-bedroom rancher with attached two-car garage and a horse barn on 0.60 acres sold for $541,000 to Steve and Phyllis O’Bott.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 1 for Thelma M. Eberly at 616 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. A three-bedroom rancher with one-car garage on 0.38 acres sold for $308,000 to Ivan Lapp, of New Holland.

Horning Farm Agency Auctioneers, of Narvon, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 2 for the estate of Thomas Borrell Jr. at 156 Laurel Drive, Quarryville. A four-bedroom house with three-car garage on 13.7 acres sold for $900,000 to Benjamin Flahart, of Quarryville.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 3 for Holt Realty Investments at 10 Elm Lane, Glenmoore. A four-bedroom, 2.5-bath Colonial house with garage sold for $712,000 to Alvin J. Stoltzfus, of Coatesville.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property Aug. 5 for Mark H. and Lucille E. Horning at 1305 Red Run Road, Stevens. A Colonial house with truck garage on 1.4 acres sold for $401,000. Several items and prices included: 2011 Ram pickup truck, $23,200; 2015 Chrysler Town & Country van, $15,500; John Deere 790 four-wheel-drive utility tractor, $14,000; Allis-Chalmers D-14 tractor, $3,500; 2018 Triton 10-foot by 5-foot aluminum trailer, $4,000; three-point Land Pride tiller, $1,600; Yamaha golf cart, $3,500; Poly lumber play set, $2,200; and John Deere 60-inch Z-turn mower, $3,100.