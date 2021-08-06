Witman Auctioneers Inc,. of Manheim, conducted a coin and jewelry auction July 29 in Putnam, Maryland. Several items and prices included: an 18K gold American pocket watch, $3,135; an 18K gold Lionville pocket watch, $2,475; an 18K gold New York pocket watch, $2,365; a 2009 gold $50 buffalo coin, $2,255; a 2009 gold $50 American buffalo coin, $2,173; a 1799 draped bust dollar, $2,008; a 2016 Centennial gold three-coin set, $1,843; Reed & Barton silver flatware, $1,705; an 1802 draped bust dollar: $1,623; a 14K gold watch chain, $1,513; a Henkel Harris silver chest, $908; and an 18K gold ladies pendant watch with chain, $688.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate July 27 for David and Sadie Hershberger at 1604 Springville Road, New Holland. A four-bedroom house with attached two-car garage along with barn and shop/garage on 6.7 acres sold for $610,000 to Allan and Kate Stoltzfus.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public auction of real estate July 28 for Calvin N. and Delores M. Martin at 151 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata. A three-bedroom rancher with attached two-car garage, portable horse barn and work shop on 0.8 acres sold for $308,000 to Stephen and Lena Zook, of Ephrata.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public auction of real estate July 29 for Devon and Jo Zimmerman at 204 W. Reistville Road, Myerstown. A two-story house with attached one-car garage along with dog kennel on 2.94 acres sold for $343,000 to Caleb and Michaela Stoltzfoos, of Newmanstown.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate July 30 for Leon and Edna Horning at 201 Spruce St., Richland. A three-bedroom rancher with attached two-car garage, detached three-car garage and pole building barn on 3.6 acres, along with personal property, sold for $540,000 to David and Mary Stoltzfus, of Newmanstown.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate July 31 for John and Lisa Buckwalter at 354 Sunnyside Road, Newmanstown. A three-bedroom farm house along with two-story bank barn, garage, wood shop, butcher shop, horse barn and wood shed/garage on 20 acres sold for $910,000 to Nathan and Denise Zimmerman, of Lebanon.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate July 31 for the Elva Stauffer estate at 552 Stevens Road, Ephrata. A four-bedroom Cape Cod home with attached four-car garage on a 1.0-acre lot sold for $560,000 to Rueben Stoltzfus, of Ephrata.