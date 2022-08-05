Horst Auctioneers conducted a public auction of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools at Horst Auction Center in Ephrata on July 20. Items and prices included: tin windup car, $1,800; green tin car, $400; small framed sampler, $300; three pocket watches, $475; a Leaman Garage Store sign, $1,600; 1902 script mug, $360; set of Wedgwood china, $350; a slag glass lamp, $375; a rainbow spatter dish, $1,100; a German tin penny car, $410; a seven-piece oak dinette set, $450; an eight-piece cherry dining room set, $550; a five-piece bedroom set, $400; a three-piece rattan patio set, $375; a 10-piece mahogany dining room set, $525; and a Simplicity lawn tractor, $650.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate July 13 for Abner S. and Susie S. Glick at 1340-A Georgetown Road, Quarryville. A 24.656-acre dairy farm sold for $2,194,384 to Emanuel F. Stoltzfus, of Quarryville.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate July 18 for the Edward Krzanowsky estate at 136 Warren Way, Lancaster. A three-bedroom, 1.5-bath house sold for $297,000 to Eric Breeden, of Lancaster.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate July 18 for Josiah Petersheim and Wayne R. Petersheim at 6053 Street Road, Kirkwood. A three-bedroom log house and sheds on 5.3 acres sold for $520,000 to John L. Stoltzfus of Christiana.

Witmer Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate July 20 for the Michael Getscher estate at 1002 Vernon Court, Abingdon, Maryland. A modular three-bedroom house on 0.63 acres sold for $138,000 to Ethan Kerschner of Street, Maryland.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate July 22 for Anna K. King at 1093 Mount Pleasant Road, Quarryville. A three-bedroom rancher along with horse barn/garage on 2.6 acres sold for $575,000 to Henry Beiler, of Kirkwood.

Horning Farm Agency Auctioneers, of Narvon, conducted a public sale of real estate July 22 for Gary Sheaffer at 199 Rufus Road, Hopewell. A cabin on 7.98 acres sold for $72,000 to Brian Corrie, of New Holland, and 19.93 acres sold for $68,000 to Scott and Stephanie Gebhard, of Millersville.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate July 23 for Esther G. Smoker at 23 N. Westview Drive, Gordonville. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on a 0.40-acre lot sold for $455,000 to Anna S. Stoltzfus, of Gordonville.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate July 26 for Morris and Ruth Hursh at 303 Wissler Road, New Holland. A three-bedroom house on a 0.24-acre lot sold for $275,000 to David and Susan Stauffer, of New Holland.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate July 26 for the Janet M. Sherinski estate at 124 Distillery Road, Newmanstown. A one-car garage on 2.3 acres sold for $330,000 to Marie Martin, of Newmanstown.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate July 28 for Erma H. Garman at 641 Sawmill Road, East Earl. A house, bank barn and truck garage on 15.9 acres sold for $1,610,000 to Sam Reihl, of Leola.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public auction of real estate July 30 for Clara I. Fox at 141 S. Shirk Road, New Holland. A two-car garage on 0.34 acres sold for $357,000 to Steven Ebersole, of New Holland.