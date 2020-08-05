Jay M. Leary, of New Holland, and Randy Stoltzfus, of Leola, conducted a public sale of real estate July 25 for Kenneth and Rochelle Heinsey at 76 Park St., Stevens. A three-bedroom dwelling with detached garage/workshop sold for $177,000 to Abby Howe and Kyle Dixon.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate July 30 for Robert C. and Melissa J. Gish at 2120 Kentwood Drive. A three-bedroom home with two-car garage sold for $238,000 to Dennis Herr, of Lancaster.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 1 for Dorothy M. Martin at 689 Fivepointville Road, Denver. A three-bedroom Cape Cod house along with horse barn on a 1-acre tract sold for $420,000 to Paul Bennetch, of Newmanstown.

Probst Family Auction Service, of Willow Street, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 1 for Brenda Huddle at 72 Good Road, New Providence. Also sold was personal property. A three-bedroom, one-bath home with two detached storage sheds on a 1.6-acre lot sold for $165,000 to Ervin K. Smucker. Several items and prices included: a 1929 Essex Coupe street rod, $14,250; a 1982 Volkswagen Vanagon, $2,100; an Econo flatbed trailer, $820; a DR stump grinder, $450; a Rapid Fire log splitter, $525; a Big Green Egg smoker, $550; a Shop Fox mill drill, $600; a 2007 Benzhav motorcycle, $900; and a Ninbo motorcycle, $800.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 1 for the Richard E. Sweigart estate at 1338 Reading Road, Denver. A rancher with two-car garage on 0.8 acres sold for $182,000 to Taylor Sadler, of New Holland.