Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Bowmansville, Pennsylvania, conducted a public sale of real estate for Paul R. Stahl at 2863 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks: July 10. A two-bedroom house/office and garage on 0.53 acres sold for $285,000 to Daniel Groff of Manheim.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers conducted a public sale of real estate for Paul R. Stahl at 2865 and 2867 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks. A house, shop/garage plus a lot with garage on 1.33 acres sold for $450,000 to Daniel Gross of Manheim.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, conducted a public sale of real estate for Curvin and Cheryl Zimmerman at 680 Middle Creek Road, Lititz: July 21. A three-bedroom farmhouse along with barn/shop/garage, horse stall, two-bay garage and shop on 1 acre sold for $475,000 to Ray and Patricia Good.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, conducted a public sale of real estate for the Ronald Moyer estate at 105 Gerhart Ave., Ephrata: July 25. A three-bedroom house with one-car garage sold for $475,000 to Addison Hoover of Ephrata.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, conducted a public sale of real estate for the Reese family at 21 Peach Lane, Ronks: July 26. A three-bedroom log house with garage and utility building on 4.8 acres sold for $660,000 to Joan Dallal of New York.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers of New Holland, Pennsylvania, conducted a public sale of real estate for the Fern M. Howe estate at 521 W. Broad St., New Holland: July 27. A three-bedroom house with detached garage on 0.25 acres sold for $273,000 to Anthony Stoltzfus of Kinzers.

Witman Auctioneers Inc. of Manheim, Pennsylvania, conducted a public sale of real estate for the Annie Stearn estate at 1028 Prospect Mill Road, Bel Air, Md.: July 27. A three-bedroom ranch-style house sold for $308,000 to Thomas and Lauri Dinan of Bel Air, Md.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, conducted a public sale of real estate for Alvin and Mabel Auker at 292 E. Church St., Stevens: July 27. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on 1 acre sold for $325,000 to Levi and Susie Horst of New Holland.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers of New Holland, Pennsylvania, conducted a public sale of real estate for Frank H. and June R. Hoover at 3738 E. Newport Road, Gordonville: July 29. A three-bedroom rancher with attached three-bay garage and a detached two-bay garage on 0.87 acres sold for $585,000 to Moses Stoltzfus of Gap.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services of Quarryville, Pennsylvania, conducted a public sale of real estate for David and Jane Tinsley at 1212 Chestnut Tree Road, Honey Brook: July 28.A five- bedroom, three-bath rancher on 5 acres sold for $616,000 to Alvin Huyard.