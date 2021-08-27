Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 17 for Anthony and Theresa Cucuzella at 483 Elwyn Terrace, Manheim. A three-bedroom dwelling along with a building with hobby shop, two-car garage, utility buildings and small barn on a 1.0-acre lot sold for $276,000 to Alvin Petersheim, of Manheim.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 19 for Derrill L. and Marilyn L. Hoover at 190 Icehouse Hill Road, Ephrata. A four-bedroom dwelling with attached one-car garage and detached two-car garage/shop on a 0.53-acre lot sold for $283,000 to Jonathon Nolt, of Lititz.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 19 for Nancy Shenberger at 304 Memorial Drive, Manheim. A three-bedroom ranch-style house with attached two-car garage sold for $307,000 to Thao T. Bui and Kay Tran, of Lancaster.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 21 for Scott and Anna Larsen at 3211 Lincoln Highway East, Parkesburg. A four-bedroom, four-bath stone farmhouse, a barn, detached garage and office and three-bedroom tenant house on 10 acres sold for $1,100,000 to Emanuel and Suzanna King, of Parkesburg.