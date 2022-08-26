H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 6 for the estate of Jose L. Torres at 140 Ironmaster Road, Cornwall. A house on 18.8 acres with a garage sold for $632,500.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 15 for Caleb C. and Angela B. Fischer at 401 Awol Road, Jonestown. A modular three-bedroom rancher on 1.3 acres sold for $252,000 to Kelvin Weaver, of Myerstown.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public auction of real estate Aug. 19 for John and Lydia Stoltzfus at 378 S. Belmont Road, Paradise. A three-bedroom rancher along with barn, sheds and personal property sold for $425,000 to Marvin Lantz.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 19 for Steven and Sarah Stoltzfus at 894 S. Custer Ave., New Holland. A two-bedroom dwelling along with two-car garage, barn/shop/garage and kennel on 1.72 acres sold for $600,000 to Ephraim and Verna Stoltzfus, of Bird-in-Hand.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public auction of real estate Aug. 20 for Lydia and Mattie Beiler at 331 Newport Road, Leola. A four-bedroom house along with barn and shed on 0.61 acres sold for $402,000 to Jesse and Lena Riehl.