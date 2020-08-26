Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 15 for the Arlene J. May estate at 14 Loop Road, Lititz. A three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath house with detached garage was sold for $320,000 to Anna and David Derr, of Newmanstown. A 1.51-acre lot on Bomberger Road, Lititz, was sold for $187,000 to Mark and Patricia Lehman, of Lancaster. In addition, three 0.05-acre lots on Prospect Drive, Lititz, were sold for $197,000 to Dwane Weaver, of Lititz.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 18 for Amos Zook at 425 S. Belmont Road, Ronks. A three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath home along with a two-stall horse barn on 0.75 acres sold for $355,000 to Wilmer Smucker, of Holtwood.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Servicess, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 20 for Ronald and Densey Juvonen on Cooper Drive in Kirkwood. A 31-acre tract of land sold for $500,000 to Delmar Sensenig, of Quarryville.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 22 for the Elmer Trostle Jr. estate at 724 N. Sixth St., Denver. Personal property also was sold. A three-bedroom rancher sold for $215,000 to Kathleen Banik of Denver; a 1.1-acre adjoining lot sold for $69,000 to Thomas and Andrea Yachtis, of Denver; and a 0.56-acre adjoining lot sold for $59,000 to Valery Onischenko, of Denver. Several items of personal property and prices included: a Savage .308 rifle with scope, $1,150; a Savage No. 99 .300 rifle, $900; a Smith 12-gauge shotgun, $925; an Ithaca No. 37 12-gauge shotgun, $325; a Fisher anvil, $670; a Fisher anvil with tooling, $425; an antique farm table, $325; and a wing ax, $175.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 22 for Allen and Shirley Deaver at 22 S. Farmersville Road, Leola. A three-bedroom dwelling with garage on 0.3 acres sold for $254,000 to Glen Oberholtzer.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 22 for the Mary Weaver estate at 351 Quarry Road, New Holland. A 2 1/2-story, four-bedroom dwelling along with bank barn, garage, shop and outbuildings on 62 1/2 acres sold for $3,656,250 to Weaverland Valley Farm LLC, of New Holland.