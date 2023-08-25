Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 14 for the Robert Griffith estate at 45 Froelich Ave., Mountville. A three-bedroom semi-detached house sold for $236,000 to Lavern and Beth Martin, of Columbia.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 15 for Samuel High and High Sports Complex at 727 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz. A 38-acre tract zoned commercial and industrial sold for $4,600,000 to Stephen Black & Assigns, of Elizabethtown.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 15 for Lester Jason Helm at 358 Hill Road, Honey Brook. A four-bedroom rancher with garage/shop and shed on 2 acres sold for $280,000 to Benuel Blank Jr., of Narvon.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 17 for Michael J. King at 1075 Zook Road, Atglen. A four-bedroom home and small horse barn on 1.1 acres sold for $386,000 to David Lapp, of Strasburg.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 17 for Samuel and Sadie Stoltzfus at 379 Old Limestone Road, Oxford. A four-bedroom, two-bath home along with horse barn on 2.512 acres sold for $405,000 to Mark Jenkins, of Cochranville.