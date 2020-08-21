Hess Auctioneers LLC, of Marietta, conducted a public online sale Aug. 14 of 849 cataloged trucks, trailers and pieces of equipment. There were 1,585 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a 2016 Peterbilt 389 Glider, $67,000; a 2006 CAT 315CL excavator, $63,000; a 2014 Peterbilt 365 triaxle aluminum dump truck, $56,000; two 2018 Freightliner M2 refrigerated trucks, $55,000 each; a 2010 Peterbilt 367 roll-off truck, $52,500; a Case CX330 excavator, $39,000; a 2016 Mac Maximizer dump trailer, $39,000; a 2019 Dodge Ram 2500 four-wheel-drive pickup, $36,250; a 2015 Peterbilt 579 sleeper, $32,000; a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia sleeper, $29,000; a 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 flatbed truck, $27,500; a 2013 Eager Beaver Lowboy, $27,000; a 2012 Bil-Jax 55XA boom lift, $24,000; a 2006 Eby Walking Floor, $16,000; a 2014 GMC Sierra 2500 four-wheel-drive pickup, $15,500; a 2007 Mack MRV front-loader garbage truck, $14,000; a 2003 Utility Tautliner curtainside trailer, $14,000; and a 2014 Massey Ferguson 1540 farm tractor, $10,500.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 1 for Franzika Thaler at 562 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. A farmette on approximately 20 acres sold for $265,000 to J. Elmer Smoker, of Gordonville.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property Aug. 7 for Steve and Wilma Wagler at 516 Windy Tor Road, Bird-in-Hand. A five-bedroom ranch-style house on 3 acres sold for $475,000 to Ervin Glick, of Mount Joy. Several items and prices included: a Pettibone 8044 forklift, $51,500; a 1931 Ford Model A pickup truck, $4,500; a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck, $10,000; a Sam & Aaron 3D winter scene diorama, $4,000; a Genie platform lift, $5,000; and a 2007 Polaris Scrambler four-wheeler, $2,300.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 11 for the Martha H. Hoover estate at 225 Butter Road, Leola. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on 0.7 acres sold for $300,000 to Melvin and Susan Beiler.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 15 for Dennis and Debra Weaver at 1329 Briertown Road, East Earl. A two-bedroom rancher and pole barn on 10 acres sold for $675,000 to Raymond Smucker, of East Earl.