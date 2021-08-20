Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools July 14 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a Betty lamp and stand, $525; a tray of Case knives, $260; a button hole cutter, $320; a large cuckoo clock, $350; a Rookwood vase, $375; a Medina pottery vase, $475; a crystal chandelier, $425; a Shenfelder cake crock, $475; a three-piece cherry bedroom set, $350; an oak curio cabinet, $400; a York safe, $35; an oak game board, $340; and a Cub Cadet lawn tractor, $650.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of coins and currency July 15 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: $50.25 face value Barber quarters, $1,050; $40 face value Barber quarters, $775; $40 face value Barber half dollars, $825; $59 face value Barber half dollars, $1,225; 23 Morgan silver dollars, $850; 20 Morgan silver dollars, $775; 20 1921 Morgan silver dollars, $750; a 1909-S VDB penny, $700; an 1867 penny, $650; a 1893-O silver dollar $475.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools July 21 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: an oak barrister bookcase, $340; a Fender electric guitar, $950; three pocket watches, $825; a tray lot of watch parts, $360; a key wind watch, $625; a two-sided quilt, $425; a blue-painted display case, $240; a Wapack No. 7 fry pan, $240; a brass buckle, $700; a brown wing back sofa, $400; a maple Ethan Allen bookcase, $600; and a large cherry kitchen cabinet, $475.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of toys, collectibles, household goods and tools July 24 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata.Several items and prices included: two Big Bud toy farm tractors, $925 and $450; a Kinze toy farm tractor, $450; die-cast tractor trailers, $800; a box of John Deere hats, $340; trays of Marvel comics, $400 and $325; tray of Spider-Man comics, $325; a slaw board, $400; a guitar with case, $675; a patchwork quilt, $425; a Kool-Aid toy, $600; and two beer signs, $325.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools July 28 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a Griswold No. 2 fry pan, $320; a Wapack No. 3 fry pan, $370; a large Longaberger basket, $210; a Barbie and Skipper case with contents, $225; a cherry chest of drawers, $230; a seven-piece modern dinette set, $370; a blue sofa, $230; and an Ariens snowblower, $450.

Hess Auctioneers LLC, of Marietta, conducted a catalogued sale of trucks, trailers and equipment Aug. 13. There were 473 on-site and 1,398 online registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a 2014 Peterbilt 389 glider sleeper, $120,000; a 2018 Kenworth T880 triaxle steel dump truck, $105,000; a 2012 Cat D6N dozer Crawler, $80,000; a 2008 Kenworth triaxle daycab, $77,000; a 2018 Volvo VNL860 sleeper, $74,000; a 2008 Peterbilt 388 triaxle daycab, $73,000; a 2019 utility 53-foot reefer trailer, $67,000; a 2015 Western Star 4900 triaxle steel dump, $63,000; a 2019 Great Dane 53-foot van trailer, $45,000; a 2011 JMH 40-foot dump trailer, $42,000; three 2015 utility 53-foot plated van trailers, $41,000 each; a 2000 Peterbilt 378 roll-off truck, $37,000; a 2008 J&J walking floor, $35,000; and a 2013 Capacity Tj6500 yard jockey, $31,000.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 5 for the Warren R. Johe estate at 3 Abbey Lane, Newmanstown. A ranch-style dwelling with attached one-car garage sold for $165,000 to Nevin E. Martin, of Denver.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 13 for Vladimir and Tatjana Akimov, of Columbia, at 12344 Big Valley Pike, Mill Creek. A four-bedroom, two-bath home on a 2.40-acre lot sold for $230,000 to Steven Peight, of Allensville.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 14 for Carolyn Martin at 336 W. Division Highway, Lititz. A three-bedroom rancher and truck garage on a 1.13-acre lot sold for $320,000 to Jeremey and Amber Linton, of Neffsville.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of two properties for the Grace Reesor estate Aug. 14. A four-bedroom farm house along with barn, shop and garage on 35 acres at 1810 Prescott Road, Lebanon, sold for $1,425,000 to Richard Kreider, of Lebanon. A 5-acre lot along West Reistville Road, Lebanon, sold for $325,000 acres to Jere Brubaker, of Myerstown.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 14 for Gary and Donna Zimmerman at 3448 Heidelberg Ave., Newmanstown. A three-bedroom rancher along with shop/garage and utility building on a 0.75-acre lot sold for $362,000 to Brian Sensenig, of Ephrata.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 16 for Ivan B. and Mary E. Riehl at 463 Lynch Road, New Holland. A four-bedroom Cape Cod with one-car garage on 1.1 acres sold for $337,000 to John Mike Beiler, of New Holland.