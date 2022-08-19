Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 4 for Owl Creek Garage at 648 E. Lincoln Ave., Myerstown. A 3-acre commercial property with garage sold for $1,550,000 to AHF Trucking, of Ephrata.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 5 for Daniel K. and Elizabeth K. Beiler at 3070 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise. A two-unit investment property with garage on 1.5 acres sold for $365,000 to Ashvinkum Patel, of Ronks.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 6 for Alvin L. and Linda R. Stoltzfus at 252 Octorara Trail, Gap. A 34.3-acre tract sold for $485,000 to Andrew Lapp, of Gap.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 12 for Eugene and Janet Gibble at 9419 Little Pine Creek Road, Waterville. A cabin on 4.5 acres sold for $500,000 to Lawrence Allison Jr., of Williamsport.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 13 for Calvin and Miriam Petersheim at 1273 Springville Road, East Earl. A four-bedroom farmhouse with two-car garage/barn/shop on a 0.6-acre lot sold for $295,000 to Isaiah Miller, of New Holland.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate for the Rebecca Fisher estate Aug. 13 at 338 Gap Road, Ronks. A two-story, three-unit investment dwelling with three-bay garage/shop on a 0.5-acre lot sold for $730,000 to Aaron Lapp, of Strasburg.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 15 for Craig Hasson at 918 Rabbit Hill Road, Lititz. A brick farmhouse, bank barn and office/garage on 5.7 acres sold for $929,250 to Randall and Courtney Weaver, of Manheim.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted an auction of midcentury furniture, model trains, artwork and other items Aug. 2. There were 201 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: Robert Eickholt iridescent vase, $170; Michael and Maureen Banner silver candleholders, $32; Warren Platner lounge chairs, $3,350; unique wood and iron chairs, $625; two-piece dresser set, $230; wooden lectern/music stand, $65; Drexel dining room table and chairs, $675; Drexel china deck buffet hutch, $371; W.H. Gunlocke Chair Co. coffee table, $85; Shiny Brite Christmas ornaments, $43; high-top dining table with six chairs, $281; three HO model train structure kits, $41; and diecast scale-model toy vehicles, $81.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted an auction of model trains, jewelry, household items and signed artwork auction Aug. 9. There were 217 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: 14-karat gold flower ring with orange stone, $150; 10-karat and 14-karat gold rings, $115; 14-karat gold necklace, bracelet and pierced earrings, $95; Boy Scout and Girl Scout pins, patches and more, $55.03; sterling silver candlestick holders, dish and more, $180; sterling silver bowls and candleholders, $180; sterling silver spoons, knife, fork and more, $260; Maytag electric dryer, $100; Maytag electric washer, $251.53; assortment of Cutco knives, $255; and La-Z-Boy remote control lift recliner, $280.

Hess Auctioneers LLC, of Marietta, conducted an on-site and online truck, tractor and equipment auction Aug. 12. There were 1,324 bidders. Several items and prices included: 2005 Peterbilt 379 sleeper, $136,500; 2015 Kenworth W900L day cab, $94,000; 2018 International LT625 sleeper, $76,000; 2001 Volvo A25D articulating dump, $70,000; 2008 CAT 330DL track excavator, $67,000; 2014 John Deere 750K crawler dozer, $65,000; 2012 CAT 316EL crawler excavator, $62,500; 2001 Kenworth W900 sleeper, $59,000; 2014 Case CX350C excavator crawler, $57,000; 2015 Western Star 4700 day cab, $51,000; and 2007 Peterbilt 378 triaxle day cab, $49,000.