Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate July 24 for Robert F. Sr. and Debra K. Wenger at 2180 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. A three-bedroom rancher with attached one-car garage and detached two-car garage sold for $335,000 to Ronald Felpel, of Lancaster.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 7 for Michael and Elizabeth Esch at 2638 Siegrist Road, Ronks. A six-bedroom house along with barn and sheds on 0.84 acres sold for $605,000 to Donald and Lianne Rodske.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 9 for Rebecca Lapp at 3572 W. Newport Road, Ronks. A four-bedroom house with barn on 1.92 acres sold for $885,000 to Javen Lapp.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 9 for Craig N. and Joanne S. Zimmerman at 2528 Conestoga Creek Road, Morgantown. A four-bedroom house with garage on 1.5 acres sold for $430,000 to Titus and Brittany Detwiler, of East Earl.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 10 for the estate of Anna Martin at 1122 Dogwood Drive, Reinholds. A five-bedroom house with three-car attached garage and barn on 1 acre sold for $352,000 to Craig and Emily Martin.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 11 for Rufus H. and Rebecca H. Shirk at 1591 Briertown Road, East Earl. A five-bedroom house, bank barn and tobacco shed on 51.8 acres sold for $3 million to Denise Zimmerman and John Yoder.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 11 for Benuel and Nancy Fisher at 1065 Simmontown Road, Gap. A six-bedroom farmhouse with three-car garage/shop and bank barn on 9.2 acres sold for $2,400,000 to Benjamin Esh, of New Holland.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 14 for Roger M. and Arlene G. Martin at 1218 Kramer Mill Road, Denver. A three-bedroom house with two detached garages on 1.73 acres sold for $405,000 to Raymond Brown, of Reinholds.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 14 at 220 Brummett Drive, Beavertown. A five-bedroom, three-bath home on 48 acres sold for $871,000 to Brook Woodring, of Winfield.

Hess Auctioneers LLC, of Marietta, conducted a public sale of trucks, tractors, and equipment Aug. 11. There were 961 online bidders and 358 on-site bidders. Several items and prices included: 2018 Western Star 4900 roll off, $166,000; 2015 Peterbilt 389 sleeper, $144,000; 2017 Agco Challenger farm tractor, $92,500; 2016 Kenworth W900 tri-axle dump, $88,000; 2018 Peterbilt 389 sleeper, $86,000; 2015 Freightliner tri-axle aluminum dump, $81,000; 2013 Western 44-foot belt trailer, $50,000; 2019 Freightliner Cascadia sleeper, $46,000; 2019 Kenworth T680 day cab, $43,000; 2012 Ford F750 service truck, $40,000; 2003 Mack CV713 roll off, $37,000; 2017 Bobcat T740 track skid steer, $34,500; 2017 Ottawa yard jockey, $33,500; and 2013 Bobcat E80 mini excavator, $27,000.