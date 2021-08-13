Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 3 for Tonda Adams at 1334 Briertown Road, East Earl. A three-bedroom cottage in need of repairs sold for $102,000 to Daniel Smucker, of East Earl.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 3 for the Glenn W. Shaffer estate at 20 Ray Drive, Denver. A two-bedroom rancher with detached one-car garage sold for $260,000 to Richard and Louise Huzzard, of Birdsboro.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug 5 for Leroy and Miriam Nolt at 69 Whisper Lane, New Holland. A three-bedroom rancher with attached two-car garage on a 0.43-acre lot sold for $340,000 to John and Kathleen McQuilkin, of Ephrata.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 5 for Richard and Nancy Herr at 27 Oak View Drive, Strasburg. A four-bedroom Cape Cod dwelling with two-car garage on a 0.8-acre lot sold for $257,000 to Millpond Properties LLC, of Lancaster.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 5 for the Margaret Nicola estate at 1123 Holtwood Road, Holtwood. A three-bedroom house with two-car garage along with bank barn and equipment shed on 51 acres sold for $1,155,000 to Elmer and Anna Lapp, of Holtwood.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 7 for Gerald E. Groff at 1153 Oaklyn Drive, Narvon. A commercial-type building on 3 acres sold for $790,000 to Steve and Elizabeth Ebersole, of Gap.