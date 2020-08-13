Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of coins and currency July 2 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: an 1894 $10 gold piece, $1,300; a 1797 half cent, $1,050; a 1794 half cent, $825; an 1871 penny, $425; an 1816-D dime, $325; 64 Walking Liberty half dollars, $550; 52 Walking Liberty half dollars, $425; an 1821 quarter, $425; and an 1832 quarter, $475.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, personal property and tools July 8 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: an oak J&P Coats spool cabinet, $210; a barber sign, $300; Zippo lighters, $340; a Chester County atlas, $325; a cherry Kittinger console table, $475; a Kittinger sofa, $260; a rattan family room set, $270; a primitive red-painted cupboard, $500; a carved Victorian table, $425; a three-piece Victorian bedroom set, $1,250; a carved ornate hall rack, $850; and a Kubota tractor with attachments, $2,000.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of guns and gun accessories July 11 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a Colt .45 Army pistol, $3,400; a Remington 700 Mountain. rifle, $1,250; a Springfield Burnside .54 carbine, $1,300; two Springfield M1 Garands, $1,250 and $1,100; an IH M1 Garand, $1,550; a Fox Sterlingworth 20-gauge shotgun, $1,050; a Winchester .308 rifle, $1,100; two Winchester Model 70 rifles, $1,000 and $1,050; and a Mauser Model 98 rifle, $1,050.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household good and tools July 15 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a Hubley Elgin street sweeper, $1,100; a red International Harvester truck, $600; a set of German china, $340; a set of Blue Danube dinnerware, $450; a Wacker Lager beer tray, $425; an album of postcards, $325; a jointed teddy bear, $475; a Sprenger Beer thermometer, $300; a Yankee Boy tin, $425; a walnut punched tin pie safe, $500; a five-piece cherry dinette set, $410; and a five-piece maple bedroom set, $550.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a cataloged antique sale July 17-18 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: three Hattie Brunner paintings, $9,200, $2,000 and $1,650; a Henry Young birth certificate, $5,600; a Henry Young fraktur, $5,400; a Cloister printed broadside Prayer Garden, $3,700; a red-painted washstand, $1,250; a four-piece. sterling tea set, $1,100; a large folk art ewe, $1,650; a redware dog bank, $1,000; a rare redware bank, $1,500; a Lehnware painted chest, $1,250 a Lehnware covered saffron, $1,350; a historical Blue Detroit platter, $1,650; a Shwenkfelder house blessing, $1,500; a Schwenkfelder Vorschrift, $1,850; a Kriebel Vorshrift, $1,250; and a fraktur bird bookplate, $1,400.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate July 22 for J. Samuel and Anna King at 3534 W. Newport Road, Ronks. A five-bedroom house along with barn and shop on 0.7 acres sold for $280,000 to Jesse Huyard Jr.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate July 23 for the Kenneth G. Nauman estate at 338 Lake St., Ephrata. A bilevel dwelling with one-car garage and storage shed sold for $177,800 to Darryl Martin, of Ephrata.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate July 31 for Sandra Shenk at 1287 Pennsy Road, Pequea. A custom redwood three-bedroom rancher with garage and pole barn on 14 1/2 acres sold for $450,000 to Andrew and Elise Graybill, of Lancaster.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 4 for Elmer S. and Betty J. Zimmerman at 237 Lancaster Ave., Lititz. A three-bedroom, two-bath home with two detached garages on 1.2 acres sold for $268,000 to Brian and Denise Weaver, of Ephrata.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 6 for the estate of Robert and Hilma Campbell at 4847 Homeville Road, Cochranville. A three-bedroom, two-bath farmhouse along with barn/garage and shed on 0.5 acres sold for $145,000 to Amos Miller, of Wakefield.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 7 for Noah S. and Minerva B. Martin at 150 Snyder Drive, New Holland. A five-bedroom house along with horse barn on 1.75 acres sold for $470,000 to Elvin and Elva Jane Burkholder.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 8 for the Edward Cahill estate at 4 Meadowlark Drive, Stevens. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on a 0.5-acre lot sold for $200,000 to William and Joy Gibson, of Denver.