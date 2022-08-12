Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 2 for Daniel and Barbie King at 5828 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap. A four-bedroom, 1.5-bath house on 2.59 acres sold for $815,000 to Levi and Rebecca Stoltzfus, of Paradise.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 2 for Lonny C. and Dixie L. Horst at 2672 Meadow View Road, Manheim. A dwelling and two-car garage on 5.1 acres sold for $725,000 to Elam Beiler, of Ephrata.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 3 for Raymond E. and Naomi S. Good at 280 W. Maple Grove Road, Denver. A three-bedroom home with two-car garage on 0.4 acres sold for $337,000 to Carl and Kimberly Weaver, of Narvon.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 4 for Barry L. and Vickie L. Krick at 83 Blaine Ave., Leola. A three-bedroom rancher with attached one-car garage plus a detached two-bay garage on 0.36 acres sold for $379,000 to Bryan and Kim Jenkins, of Lancaster.

Kreider, Kline & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 4 for Dwight and Rosa Kauffman at 2051 Camp Swatara Road, Myerstown. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage and shop/garage on 2.4 acres sold for $365,000 to Nick and Susie Shaw, of Palmyra.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Aug. 6 for Marlin and Linda Martin at 208 College Ave., Terre Hill. A four-bedroom house with detached garage/shop on 0.47 acres sold for $255,000 to Titus Jr. and Susan Reiff, of East Earl.