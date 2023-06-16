Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate May 4 for the Juanita L. Lowery estate at 6 Hilltop Drive, Willow Street. A two-bedroom rancher with detached garage sold for $287,000 to Arthur and Margaret Tout, of Holtwood.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate May 26 for Brian S. and Nancy J. Wise at 7223 Turkeystop Lane, Mapleton Depot. A three-bedroom double-wide dwelling with detached pole barn on 8.3 acres sold for $235,000 to Warren Kilmer, of Alleghenyville.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate June 5 for Michael R. and Corina S. Stubbs at 328 School Road, Denver. A three-bedroom rancher with one-car garage and detached barn/shop on 0.6 acres sold for $427,500 to Cody Sensenig, of Denver.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate June 6 for Ronald and Marie Talley at 358 Lammey Road, Honey Brook. A four-bedroom rancher with garage and sheds on 4.7 acres sold for $750,000 to Sam and Sara Stoltzfus, of Paradise.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 8 for Yvonne D. Espig at 334 Candy Road, Mohnton. A four-bedroom English Tudor-style home on 3.35 acres sold for $375,000 to Austin Egolf and Brianna Sorresso, of West Wyomissing.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate June 8 for Jon and Kathleen Stoner at 280 W. Girl Scout Road, Stevens. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage and utility building on 1.3 acres sold for $475,000 to Brian Sensenig, of Stevens.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate June 9 for Jeremiah and Miriam Miller at 338 Churchtown Road, Narvon. A four-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage, horse barn and shed on 2.47 acres sold for $475,000 to Daniel Stoltzfus.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate June 10 for Thomas M. Pomanti along Muenster Road, St. Marys. A 26.6-acre wooded tract sold for $195,000 to James Weisner, of St. Marys.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property June 10 for Thomas M. Pomanti at 165 Muenster Road, St. Marys. A six-bedroom house, bank barn and equipment buildings sold for $1,000,000 to Michael Werneth, of St. Marys. Several items of personal property and prices included: John Deere 5525 four-wheel-drive tractor with loader, $35,750; John Deere 4720 four-wheel-drive tractor with loader, $30,000; International 966 DSL tractor, $11,500; CLAAS 340 Rollant round baler, $17,100; Powder River cattle chute and head gate, $6,700; McHale 991TL bale wrapper, $3,700; New Idea 5209 discbine, $4,000; Grasshopper Z-turn mower, $3,200; and Kubota 1100 RTV, $7,100.

Klein, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate June 10 for Ronald Diem at 701 Weavertown Road, Myerstown. A five-bedroom farmhouse along with three-car garage, one-car garage, shop/showroom/warehouse, a second warehouse, and two-stall barn on 2.17 acres sold for $930,000 to Mikhail Lavrishin, of Parma, Ohio.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public auction May 18 at 664 Fruitville Pike, Manheim. Several items and prices included: 2013 Mazda CX-5 auto, $8,910; 65-piece sterling Bailey Banks flatware set, $1,155; pair of 1914 and 1915 Pennsylvania license plates, $468 each; Limoges France dinner set, $297; pair of 1912 and 1913 Pennsylvania license plates, $275 each; cuff links and pins, $231; sterling bureau comb set, $231; 27 souvenir spoons, $220; 12-piece patio set, $220; sterling bowls, $154 to $198 each; and Hamilton pocket watch, $143.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public auction of trucks, trailers, equipment and tools May 22 at 2307 Putnam Road, Forest Hill. Several items and prices included: Takeuchi track skidsteer loader, $34,100; Kubota track skidsteer loader, $29,700; 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck, $17,875; John Deere Gator, $10,890; 2013 Ford F-250 pickup truck, $10,010; 2008 Haulmark enclosed trailer, $5,940; Kaufman gooseneck trailer, $5,610; Kubota diesel zero-turn mower (not running), $1,650; and car dolly, $550.