Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale March 27 for Gary L. and Sharon L. Stoltzfus at 104 W. Main St., Elverson. Several items and prices included: a Winchester model 37 16-gauge single-barrel shotgun with case, $200; an Ithaca model 37 featherweight 16-gauge shotgun, $600; a Mossberg 835 camo shotgun with slug barrel, case and extra barrel, $600; a Winchester model 94 .30-30 rifle with case, $825; a Winco 55-kilowatt generator on cart, $3,200; a New Holland FP230 chopper with set of knives (unset), $17,250; a New Holland FP three-row corn head, $8,750; a wide hay head, $4,500; an Artsway 1600 series II Miller Pro blower, $5,750; three Gruetts 5900 two-speed, three-beater wagons (one missing cord), $12,500, $13,000 and $13,000; a Jamesway 4,100-gallon tandem-axle liquid manure spread, $18,600; and a 1999 Freightliner FL70 truck with 14-foot Eby dump, $24,000.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted an estate auction March 27 at Enck’s Banquet Center, 1461 Lancaster Road, Manheim. Several items and prices included: an Abner Zook 3D hat tavern diorama, $41,800; an Abner Zook 3D fall mill scene, $19,800; Ned Foltz Adam and Eve redware, $4,100; a Mills coin-op bank, $880; a Sico rolling gas can, $720; a Ned Foltz redware lion storage jar, $470; a Ned Foltz redware bird jug, $440; a Ned Foltz redware squirrel jug: $420; sterling silver forks, $340; a set of wood chisels, $290; bun bowls, $280; a fruit canning jar, $200; and Mount Joy bicycle plates, $160.

Horst Auction Center, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate March 18 for the Barry L. Stephens estate at 1435 Bowmansville Road, Mohnton. A ranch-style dwelling with one-car garage and garden shed sold for $223,000 to Christian Martin, of Ephrata.

Horst Auction Center, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate March 25 for Erma Gehman at 50 Robert Road, Ephrata. A ranch-style dwelling with detached garage sold for $180,000 to Nathan Haws, of Ephrata.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate March 29 for the Cansie Shupp Jr. estate at 1831 Malsnee Road, Reinholds. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on 1.5 acres sold for $365,000 to Brenda Gingrich, of Reinholds.

Tim Weaver Auction Service Inc., of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate March 30 for the Sensenig family trust at 1272 Red Run Road, Stevens. A three-bedroom rancher with one-car garage along with barn on 1.15 acres sold to Wanda Oberholzer for $300,000.

Tim Weaver Auction Service Inc., of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate March 31 for Elsie N. Martin and Annetta N. Martin at 451 E. Church St., Stevens. A four-bedroom house along with horse barn on 1.2 acres sold for $261,000 to Titus and Mabel Leid.