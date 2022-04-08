Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmanstown, conducted a public sale of real estate March 15 for Janet M. Sweigart at 1571 Dry Tavern Road, Denver. A two-bedroom rancher with garage on 0.75 acres sold for $205,000 to Daniel Shirk, of Denver.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmanstown, conducted a public sale of real estate March 17 for Anthony L. Jr. and Patricia A. DeMeo on King Pen Road, Nottingham. Twenty-four acres of farmland and woodland sold for $760,000 to Aaron E. Stoltzfus Jr., of Quarryville.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmanstown, conducted a public sale of real estate March 17 for John L. and Sadie K. King at 32 Little Britain North, Quarryville. A five-bedroom house, shop, barn and garage on 2.3 acres sold for $340,000 to David Y. Beiler, of Quarryville.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate March 31 for Paul and Barbara Brubaker at 190 Martin Road, Myerstown. A 6,000-square-foot warehouse with two loading docks and office space on a 0.58-acre lot sold for $423,000 to Leonard Horning, of Myerstown.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 1 for K’s LLC at 51 White Road, Airville. A two-bedroom, one-bath rancher on 0.4 acres sold for $98,800 to Reuben Zeiset, of Akron.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate April 2 for George D. and Phyllis L. Wolf at 728 Main St., Akron. A four-bedroom Craftsman-style brick dwelling with three-bay garage/barn on a 0.17-acre lot sold for $245,000 to Steven Sensenig, of East Earl.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 2 for Thomas and Donna Bucher at 522 Covered Bridge Road, Mount Pleasant Mills. A four-bedroom, one-bath home along with bank barn, three-bay garage, equipment shed, tractors, a dump truck and other personal property sold for $1,275,000 to Kenton Good, of Mount Joy.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, held an auction March 21. There were 167 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: Aaron Zook 1989 wheat harvest 3D diorama, $5,720; J.E. Norton crock, $743; Schmidt men’s pocket watch, $688; R. Butt stoneware crock, $539; Somerset stoneware pail, $506; stoneware shield decorated jar, $396; tin home run Babe, $385; lot of Legos, $319; tin wind-up jigger toy, $308; wooden owl by Menno, $297; lot of micro machine cars and trucks, $286; Sipe & Nichols jug, $220; and men’s cufflinks, $198.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, held an auction March 24 for the Ethel Poole estate at 3327 Dublin Road, Darlington, Maryland. Several items and prices included: 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis G.S. auto, $8,030; Lane mid-century dining room table and chairs, $605; collection of ladies sunglasses, $440; Catnapper power-lift chair, $220; Lane midcentury server, $209; Chihuahua dog figurines, $187; cemetery sign, $154; Danby air conditioner, $132; and five-piece Martinsville bedroom suite, $132.