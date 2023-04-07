Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate March 28 for Stephen and Crystal Zimmerman at 34 Old Leacock Road, Ronks. A four-bedroom rancher with two-car garage and utility building on 1.4 acres sold for $635,000 to Leon Fisher, of Ronks.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate March 29 for Deborah Bealler at 2035 Millstream Road, Lancaster. A ranch-style, two-bedroom house with garage on 0.79 acres sold for $380,000 to Millstream Holdings LLC, of Lancaster.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate March 30 for Steve and Betty Baker at 401 N. Birdell Road, Honey Brook. A three-bedroom, two-bath house along with horse barn on 6.6 acres sold for $900,000 to Jonathan S. Stoltzfus, of Honey Brook.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate March 31 for Jonas and Mary Lapp at 470 Beaver Dam, Road, Honey Brook. A five-bedroom, two-bath house along with a horse barn/shop sold for $510,000 to Daniel Kauffman, of Honey Brook.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate March 31 for Susanna King at 155 Engletown Road, Honey Brook. A four-bedroom farmhouse along with two bank barns and two shops on 3.3 acres sold for $580,000 to Daniel Kauffman, of Honey Brook.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate March 31 for Susanna King at 153 Engletown Road, Honey Brook. A 1.8-acre lot sold for $140,000 to John Kauffman, of Narvon.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate April 1 for Leon and Sarah Zook at 3749 Ridge Road, Gordonville. A five-bedroom house along with barn/garage along with personal property sold for $1,210,000 to Elmer and Martha Esh.